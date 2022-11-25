In Bihar Sentence For Minor’s ‘Rape’ Is 5 Sit-Ups

In a bizarre incident, a man was given five sit-ups ‘sentence’ for allegedly raping 5-year-old girl in Bihar, the NDTV report said on Friday.

According to the report, the video is from a village in Bihar's Nawada district.

The report said the accused took the child to his poultry farm on pretext of giving her chocolates, where he raped her.

After the incident, the accused was caught and produced before the village council, it said.

It was at the council that the elders announced that the man was not guilty of rape.

The council also punished him for taking child to a secluded spot, it added.

The video of the man doing sit-ups has sparked outrage on social media, it mentioned.

The social media users have also urged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to take action against the accused.

The report quoting SSP Gaurav Mangla said an FIR has been registered and action will be taken against the accused.

