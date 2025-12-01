Darjeeling Mandarin Orange Secures GI Tag, Boosting Hopes For Farmer Revival

He expressed confidence that the GI tag will bring substantial benefits to farmers. "It will enable our Darjeeling Mandarin Orange to gain greater authenticity and market value. It will open up doors to premium national and international markets. Further, it will help prevent misuse of the 'Darjeeling' brand and ensure that farmers receive better prices for genuine fruit grown in our hills. This new status also encourages investment, better farming practices, and renewed interest among young growers,’ he added.