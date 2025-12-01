Darjeeling Mandarin Orange Secures GI Tag, Boosting Hopes For Farmer Revival

Officials noted that the GI status could become a turning point for reviving the cultivation of the region’s famed mandarins, which have suffered significant setbacks over the last 15 years.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Darjeeling Mandarin Orange Secures GI Tag, Boosting Hopes For Farmer Revival
Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The ‘Darjeeling Mandarin Orange’ has officially been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

  • Officials noted that the GI status could become a turning point for reviving the cultivation of the region’s famed mandarins.

  • The Darjeeling Mandarin Orange has supported local communities for generations.

The ‘Darjeeling Mandarin Orange’ has officially been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, an official confirmed on Monday. The recognition was granted by the GI Registry on November 24, 2025, with the Darjeeling Organic Farmers Producer Organisation (DOFPO) named as the registered proprietor. According to an official from Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (UBKV), both UBKV and the Patent Information Centre (PIC) played key roles in facilitating the application.

Officials noted that the GI status could become a turning point for reviving the cultivation of the region’s famed mandarins, which have suffered significant setbacks over the last 15 years due to persistent virus infections and pest attacks. The next phase, they said, involves enlisting all growers across Darjeeling and Kalimpong as ‘Authorised Users’, enabling them to legally market their produce under the GI label and secure fair compensation.

Long woven into the cultural and economic fabric of the hills, the Darjeeling Mandarin Orange has supported local communities for generations.

Welcoming the development, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said in a statement, "I congratulate Darjeeling Organic Farm Producers Organisation (DOFPO) in Mirik, the Patent Information Centre (PIC) of the West Bengal State Council of Science and Technology (WBSCS&T) and the Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalay for their tireless work in securing official Geographical Indication (GI) status for the famous Darjeeling Mandarin Orange (Citrus reticulata Blanco)."

Related Content
Related Content

Bista added that this recognition makes it the second product from the region, after Dalley Khorsani, to obtain GI status.

Highlighting what sets the fruit apart, he said, "The GI tag celebrates the unique qualities of our 'suntala' (as known in the hills) grown only in the cool, misty hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Its sweetness, aroma, and distinct flavour come from the special climate and soil that make our mandarins unlike any other."

Kolhapuri Chappals By Prada: Inspiration, Appropriation, but not Infringement - Instagram/ Prada
Why A GI Tag Won’t Help Kolhapuri Makers From Prada’s Copying

BY Avantika Mehta

He expressed confidence that the GI tag will bring substantial benefits to farmers. "It will enable our Darjeeling Mandarin Orange to gain greater authenticity and market value. It will open up doors to premium national and international markets. Further, it will help prevent misuse of the 'Darjeeling' brand and ensure that farmers receive better prices for genuine fruit grown in our hills. This new status also encourages investment, better farming practices, and renewed interest among young growers,’ he added.

Bista also voiced optimism that the hills’ other distinctive agricultural products, including cardamom, ginger, iskus, plum, rayo-ko-saag, garendal (passion fruit), masem ko daal, bhadrase, pineapple, and kaulo will eventually secure similar GI protection through coordinated efforts.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  2. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  3. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Preview: Live Streaming, Squads, Head-to-head, Venue - All You Need To Know

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution