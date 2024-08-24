Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene

A CCTV video has emerged on social media showing Sanjay Roy, the suspect in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, walking in the hospital's fourth-floor corridor.
The footage, obtained by India Today, shows Roy wearing jeans and a t-shirt, with a helmet in hand on August 9. Notably, the helmet appears to be part of the uniform issued to Kolkata Police officials.
The CCTV footage also shows a Bluetooth earphone coiled around Roy's neck. The police had said they found Bluetooth earphones from the crime scene during the initial investigation after the body of the woman was found.
Roy, 31, was arrested on August 10 for his alleged involvement in the crime, which sparked nationwide protests by doctors and medical staff demanding strict punishment for those responsible.
A 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Her semi-nude body with injuries was discovered inside the seminar hall the next morning. Roy was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.
A recent psychoanalytic profile of Sanjay Roy showed that he was addicted to pornography, had "animal-like instincts" and showed no remorse for the crime.
"The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared that he had no remorse," a CBI official told news agency PTI.
A special court in Kolkata yesterday allowed a polygraph test to be conducted on Sanjay Roy. This follows the court's earlier approval for similar tests on five others, including former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh and four doctors who were on duty during the night of August 8-9 when the crime occurred.