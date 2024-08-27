Bangla Bandh 2024: BJP Calls For Bandh On Aug 28 | What's Open, Closed

As the outrage over the Kolkata rape-murder case continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party have called for a "Bangla Bandh" on Wednesday. As per the announcement made by the West Bengal opposition, the BJP has appealed for all shops, schools and offices to remain closed as a sign of protest and has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
While more confirmation is awaited regarding the details of Bangla Bandh 2024, here is a look at what will be affected.
Bangla Bandh 2024 On Wednesday
What's Open?
Essential services such as medical care, hospitals, schools, public transport, electricity and other services are expected to function normally.
However public transport routes and rail services may be disrupted due to the ongoing protests in the state.
Government offices, banks, schools and colleges, petrol pumps and other services are also expected to remain open unless a holiday is declared by the respective authorities.
What's Closed?
As of now, schools and colleges are expected to be shut down with regards to the safety of students. Despite the call for Bangla Bandh, no such decision has been made from educational institutions. However, parents and guardians are requested to stay in touch with the respective institutions for further updates.