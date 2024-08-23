National

Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused

The junior doctors' agitation in West Bengal continues despite the Supreme Court's impassioned appeal to get back to work, saying 'justice and medicine' cannot be stopped.

Protest in Kolkata over an on-duty doctors rape and murder at RG Kar hospital
Protest in Kolkata over an on-duty doctor's rape and murder at RG Kar hospital Photo: PTI
info_icon

Agitating junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal continue with their protest and ceasework in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

"We have decided to continue our ceasework because justice is yet to be delivered. The Supreme Court has avoided the justice part. We must not forget that getting justice for our sister is our prime goal," one of the protesting doctors told PTI.

The agitation in the state continues despite the Supreme Court's impassioned appeal to get back to work, saying "justice and medicine" cannot be stopped. It also directed no coercive action against them.

Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh | - X/@Provathalder7
Kolkata Doctor Case: Shocking Claims Surface Over Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital; His Polygraph Test Likely

BY Outlook Web Desk

Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Thursday, as junior doctors continued their stir for the 14th consecutive day.

The ceasework continued even as the state government transferred three officials of the RG Kar hospital, and cancelled the posting of its former principal Sandip Ghosh to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CNMC).

The three senior officials of the health facility have been transferred to various state-run hospitals.

Protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata | - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court

BY Outlook Web Desk

A tough-talking Supreme Court on Thursday tore into the Kolkata Police over the delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor, calling it "extremely disturbing", and questioned the sequence of events and the timing of its procedural formalities.

The body of the trainee doctor was found with injury marks in a seminar room of the RG Kar hospital on August 9. The incident has triggered nationwide protests.

Animal Like Instinct: Psychoanalysis of Sanjay Roy

As shocking details continue to unfurl in the case pertaining to the heart-breaking rape and murder of a 31-year-old on-duty trainee doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the psychoanalytic profile of the arrested accused Sanjay Roy, indicated that he was a pervert and severely addicted to pornography, a CBI officer said on Thursday.

Disclosing harrowing details of the psychoanalysis of the accused, the CBI officer said that the accused civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police has an "animal-like instinct", quoting the doctors from New Delhi's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

"The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared that he had no remorse," the official of the central probe agency told PTI on Thursday.

It has been reported that several pornographic contents were found in the mobile phone that Roy was using. Initially, the phone was seized by the Kolkata Police before the investigation was handed over to the CBI.

According to the CBI officer, the psychoanalytical profile of the accused gave pieces of evidence, both technical and scientific, that "very much support" that the accused was present at the crime scene.

Referring to the CCTV footage collected from the hospital, he said, Roy could be seen near the chest department ward at around 11 am on August 8.

"Footage showed him entering the same building again at around 4 am on August 9. Certain technical and scientific evidence corroborated that," he said.

The officer refrained from divulging any details about the DNA tests conducted on Roy. He also refused to comment on the ongoing buzz that there was no gangrape in this case.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 2: Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel Hit Hundreds To Help Pakistan Take Control - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Shaheen Afridi & Co Eye BAN Wickets In Rawalpindi
  3. ENG Vs SL: Who Is Harry Singh? Son Of Former India Star And England's Substitute Fielder At Old Trafford
  4. Jemimah Rodrigues' WCPL Stint Helps Her Prepare For Pressure Situation In T20 World Cup
  5. Netherlands vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 1
Football News
  1. Chelsea 2-0 Servette: Noni Madueke's Second Gives Blues Strong Advantage In Qualifying
  2. Thibaut Courtois Refuses To Return To Belgium Duty Under Domenico Tedesco
  3. Europa Conference League: Chelsea 'Played With Fire' In Servette Win, Claims Enzo Maresca
  4. Fulham v Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Premier League Transfer News: Brentford Sign Sepp Van Den Berg From Liverpool
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  2. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  3. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  4. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Arrives In Kyiv; Indians Hope For 'Peace Formula' Amid War
  2. Uncle Arrested For Rape And Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra
  3. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  4. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  5. Tripura: 22 Die, 17 Lakh Affected Due To Flood, Landslides; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today
Entertainment News
  1. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  2. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  3. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  4. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  5. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  2. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  3. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  4. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  5. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
World News
  1. Nepal Govt Lifts Ban On Tiktok With Certain Conditions
  2. Indonesia Cancels Ratification Of Controversial Election Law Changes As Thousands Protest
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  4. For Sri Lanka, Some Uneasy Parallels In Bangladesh
  5. Pakistan: No Country For Rebellion
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: 22 Die, 17 Lakh Affected Due To Flood, Landslides; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Shaheen Afridi & Co Eye BAN Wickets In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister Arrives In Kyiv; Indians Hope For 'Peace Formula' Amid War