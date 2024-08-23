Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused

Agitating junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal continue with their protest and ceasework in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.
"We have decided to continue our ceasework because justice is yet to be delivered. The Supreme Court has avoided the justice part. We must not forget that getting justice for our sister is our prime goal," one of the protesting doctors told PTI.
The agitation in the state continues despite the Supreme Court's impassioned appeal to get back to work, saying "justice and medicine" cannot be stopped. It also directed no coercive action against them.
Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Thursday, as junior doctors continued their stir for the 14th consecutive day.
The ceasework continued even as the state government transferred three officials of the RG Kar hospital, and cancelled the posting of its former principal Sandip Ghosh to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CNMC).
The three senior officials of the health facility have been transferred to various state-run hospitals.
A tough-talking Supreme Court on Thursday tore into the Kolkata Police over the delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor, calling it "extremely disturbing", and questioned the sequence of events and the timing of its procedural formalities.
The body of the trainee doctor was found with injury marks in a seminar room of the RG Kar hospital on August 9. The incident has triggered nationwide protests.
Animal Like Instinct: Psychoanalysis of Sanjay Roy
As shocking details continue to unfurl in the case pertaining to the heart-breaking rape and murder of a 31-year-old on-duty trainee doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the psychoanalytic profile of the arrested accused Sanjay Roy, indicated that he was a pervert and severely addicted to pornography, a CBI officer said on Thursday.
Disclosing harrowing details of the psychoanalysis of the accused, the CBI officer said that the accused civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police has an "animal-like instinct", quoting the doctors from New Delhi's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).
"The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared that he had no remorse," the official of the central probe agency told PTI on Thursday.
It has been reported that several pornographic contents were found in the mobile phone that Roy was using. Initially, the phone was seized by the Kolkata Police before the investigation was handed over to the CBI.
According to the CBI officer, the psychoanalytical profile of the accused gave pieces of evidence, both technical and scientific, that "very much support" that the accused was present at the crime scene.
Referring to the CCTV footage collected from the hospital, he said, Roy could be seen near the chest department ward at around 11 am on August 8.
"Footage showed him entering the same building again at around 4 am on August 9. Certain technical and scientific evidence corroborated that," he said.
The officer refrained from divulging any details about the DNA tests conducted on Roy. He also refused to comment on the ongoing buzz that there was no gangrape in this case.