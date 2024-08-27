Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of protecting those involved in the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata and demanded her resignation to ensure a fair investigation into the case.
The BJP called her a "dictator", demanding that the Central Bureau of Investigation conduct a polygraph test on Mamata and Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, who -- according to the party -- had initially said that the victim died by suicide.
The opposition party in Bengal condemned the lathi charge on student protesters by the West Bengal Police. The students had taken out a rally in Kolkata, seeking justice for the victim and the chief minister's resignation.
Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Whatever is happening in West Bengal is worrisome. It's akin to tearing the Constitution to shreds. It's clearly visible that if at all there is a doctor in the country, it's Mamata Banerjee."
He further accused her of shielding those involved in the crime, demanding that she immediately resign as the chief minister so that a smooth and fair probe can take place.
"If there is any dictator in the country, then that dictator is Mamata Banerjee... The truth should come out, the investigating agency CBI should do a polygraph test of Mamata Banerjee and the Police Commissioner," Bhatia added.
He said that the truth should not be suppressed, adding that the biggest thing is that as long as "these people" hold their posts and are "crushing the students, tearing the Constitution to pieces, this will not be tolerated, this issue will be raised strongly as it has been raised today".
Protesters in West Bengal jumped and broke security barricade during their protest march -- 'Nabanna Abhijan' -- to the state secretariat called by the student organisation 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj'.
Security Personnel used tear gas shells, water cannons and resorted to lathi charge to disperse protesters on the Howrah Bridge.
Those agitating against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital also climbed atop barricade and clashed with the police personnel during the protest.
Earlier in the day, Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "In the context of the peaceful protest announced by the student community of West Bengal and the reported suppressions of the protest certain instructions of the government, I would urge upon the government to remember the strong pronouncement of the Supreme Court of India, let not the power of the state of West Bengal be unleashed on the peaceful protesters."
"Democracy cannot silence the majority, cannot silence the majority, cannot silence the majority! Remember that," Bose added.
Additionally, the BJP also called for a 12-hour general strike to condemn police action against the protesters during their march to the Secretariat -- 'Nabanna Abhijan'.
“We are forced to give the call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee’s police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.