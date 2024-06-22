Slow And Steady: The BJP’s Rise In South India

Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Although the BJP did not win a seat in Tamil Nadu, the party's state unit celebrated the 2024 election results as a significant achievement. For the first time in Tamil Nadu's electoral history, the BJP's vote share surged to 10.69 per cent. Out of the 23 constituencies contested, the BJP secured second place in nine, and BJP-backed independents achieved second place in three other constituencies. This growth appears to have come at the expense of the AIADMK, which suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. The AIADMK's vote share plummeted from 40 per cent in 2014 to 20 per cent in 2024, marking one of the worst performances in the party's history. Similarly, the DMK also experienced a decline in its vote share, dropping from 33 per cent in 2014 to 27 per cent in 2024.