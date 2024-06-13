A Lotus In The Backwaters Of Kerala

Despite being out of power for two terms, the Congress-led UDF has demonstrated that its foundation in the state remains solid. Traditionally, Kerala voters prefer to send Congress candidates to Parliament and alternate between the LDF and the UDF for state governance. The UDF repeated its sweeping victory this time, losing only two seats—one to the NDA and one to the Left. In 2019, the UDF won 19 seats, leaving just one to the LDF. The UDF’s sweeping victories in two consecutive Lok Sabha elections clearly indicate the people’s desire for political change at the Centre. “Though it was the CPI(M) that took a strong position against the Citizen (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), the voters were clear about who should be sent to Parliament to topple the CAA,” says K P Sethunath, a senior journalist and columnist.