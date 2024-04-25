Land Reforms To CAA – Tracking The Growth Of Kerala’s CPI (M)

The Left party’s relationship with minorities, particularly the Muslim community, has never been as organic as that with the Hindu fold. Historically perceived as a ‘Hindu Party,’ CPI (M)’s presence has acted as a barrier hindering the growth of the BJP in Kerala. Shahul Hamid Mattumannil, Assistant Professor at GITAM University in Bangalore, notes that lower castes, specifically the Ezhavas and Scheduled Castes (SC), formed the core social base of the Communist Party. This alignment stemmed from the significant portion of the working class in the state belonging to these segments, positioned at the receiving end of the caste and class hierarchy’. In a paper published in ‘Cogent Social Sciences’, Shahul Hamid argues that social reform organisations, particularly among lower castes, created two opposing traditions: one interpreting the reformist values to connect the anti-caste movement with broader political mobilisation, and the other subscribing to a conservative interpretation leading to community exclusivism. Political scholars cite this as one of the factors enabling the coexistence of the right wing - such as the RSS - and the CPI (M) in Kerala.