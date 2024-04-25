Frenemies: Will Congress-Left Political Paradox Give BJP Advantage?

Earlier, the BJP's candidate, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's attempt to appeal to Christian voters by presenting a 'golden crown' to the Lourde Church in Thrissur backfired when it was revealed that the crown was not actually made of gold. Furthermore, Rajiv Chandrashekhar's immediate assertion following a bomb blast at a Jehovah's Witnesses church in Kochi last year, attributing it to Hamas, has sparked debates. An FIR was filed against the Union Minister for his statement. The recent charge sheet of the bomb blast incident reveals that only one individual who is also a member of the same church is solely responsible for the blast, thus ruling out the possibility of any act of Islamic terrorism. This has brought back Rajeev Chandrashekhar’s statement into the debates.