The Legacy Is Gone: Kerala Opens Its Doors To BJP; Tamil Nadu Looks Out Too

Apart from these two constituencies where BJP targeted a victory, the party also managed to make substantial growth in a few other constituencies as well. For example, BJP/NDA gained an average of 25 per cent votes across ten Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. In eight constituencies including Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, BJP improved its vote share gaining 20 per cent and more. In Pathanamthitta, where Sabarimala is located, Anil Antony-the son of Congress leader and former Chief Minister A K Antony – the new entrant to the party gained 25 per cent votes despite the Left’s social media handles posing him as a sorry figure by showering trolls against him.