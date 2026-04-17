Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

India’s Civil Defence Blind Spot

Many citizens today are unaware that their state governments operate a dedicated Civil Defence apparatus. This unawareness is itself the problem this article seeks to address. Civil Defence, as defined under the Civil Defence Act, 1968 (Act No. 27 of 1968), encompasses all measures, short of actual combat, for protecting persons, property, and places within India against hostile attack — whether from air, land, sea, or any other direction — and for sustaining the morale and essential functions of civil society during and after such an attack. The Act was passed by Parliament in May 1968, born out of the hard lessons of the Chinese aggression of 1962 and the Indo-Pakistan conflict of 1965, when India was caught dangerously underprepared on the civilian front.