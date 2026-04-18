Rahul Gandhi Alleges Modi ‘Controlled’ by Trump

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, claimed on Saturday that US President Donald Trump was "controlling" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the PM wanted the AIADMK to win power so he could control the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.



The prime minister, he added, "handed out our energy security and gave away our data, besides selling our farmers and small and medium industries." Rahul remarked, "You saw yesterday (in Parliament) the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completely lacking confidence," about the law pertaining to delimitation.