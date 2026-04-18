Rahul Gandhi Alleges Modi ‘Controlled’ by Trump

Summary of this article
Gandhi alleged Narendra Modi is being “controlled” by Donald Trump, citing foreign influence.
He claimed Modi wants AIADMK in power to indirectly control Tamil Nadu’s leadership.
The Centre dismissed related allegations, calling references in Epstein-linked claims “trashy” and baseless.
Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, claimed on Saturday that US President Donald Trump was "controlling" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the PM wanted the AIADMK to win power so he could control the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
The prime minister, he added, "handed out our energy security and gave away our data, besides selling our farmers and small and medium industries." Rahul remarked, "You saw yesterday (in Parliament) the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completely lacking confidence," about the law pertaining to delimitation.
"He (PM) could not even face the opposition. He was sitting sideways. And the reason is, he is controlled by the United States. He signed the India-US deal that sold our country out," Rahul said while addressing an election rally here.
He further said, "Today, if Donald Trump tells Modi to jump, Modi jumps. If Donald Trump tells Modi to lie down, Modi lies down. Why? Because Donald Trump controls Modi fully. How does he control him? He controls through the Epstein files. He controls him because he knows Modi's financial systems and understands Modi's link with Adani," the Congress leader alleged.
Modi intended to control the Tamil Nadu chief minister in the same way that Trump controlled him. "That is why he wants to put AIADMK in power in TN," Rahul stated.
Referencing PM Modi in the most recent Jeffrey Epstein case files was rejected by the Union government, which called it "little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal that deserves to be dismissed with the utmost contempt."