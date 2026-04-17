Trump, Modi Discuss Iran War, Stress Hormuz Security

Donald Trump discusses Iran war, Hormuz security with Narendra Modi

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Trump, Modi Discuss Iran War, Stress Hormuz Security
Trump, Modi Discuss Iran War, Stress Hormuz Security Photo: AP/Ben Curtis; Representational image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump said he had a “very good conversation” with Modi, highlighting strong personal ties.

  • The leaders discussed the Iran conflict and stressed keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

  • The call marks their second interaction since the US-Israel war with Iran began in February.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump claimed to have had a "very good conversation" with his "friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was refering to Tuesday's discussions between the two leaders.

"I had a very good talk with him, and he's a friend of mine from India, and he's doing great. We had a very good conversation," Trump told reporters here as he headed to Las Vegas to address a roundtable on tax cuts.

On Tuesday, Trump gave Modi a call to talk about their bilateral relationship and to exchange viewpoints on the situation in West Asia, where the US and Israel are at war with Iran.

On April 7, the United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. They held peace negotiations with Washington, demanding that Tehran abandon its efforts to enrich uranium and develop nuclear weapons.

Petrol prices have skyrocketed as a result of the conflict with Iran since Tehran sealed the Strait of Hormuz's maritime lanes, which are the small entry point for one-fifth of the world's oil supplies.

During the Trump-Modi phone call on Tuesday, the two leaders stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

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According to the US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor, the 40-minute conversation ended with Trump telling Modi, "we all love you".

Tuesday's phone call was the second between the two leaders since the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28.

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