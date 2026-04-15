US Enforces Strait Of Hormuz blockade, Turns Back Vessels Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

The operation, led by guided-missile destroyers, is being applied to ships of all nations.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Published at:
Oil tankers and cargo ships l
Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Credit: AP Photo/ Altaf Qadri | Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The US has enforced a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, halting vessels headed to Iranian ports within the first 24 hours.

  • Trump said vessels paying tolls to Iran would be intercepted, while CENTCOM claimed the blockade has already halted most of Iran’s maritime trade.

In the first 24 hours of the US naval restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, no vessels were able to pass through the blockade, while six merchant ships were turned back to an Iranian port, the US Central Command said on Wednesday.

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are among the assets executing the blockade mission targeting Iranian ports. The operation is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or leaving Iran’s coastal areas or ports, with each destroyer typically carrying a crew of more than 300 sailors trained in offensive and defensive maritime operations.

“The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. U.S. forces are supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports,” it added.

Representative Image - | Photo: @PIBMumbai/X via PTI
US Orders Blockade of Iranian Ports via Hormuz

BY Outlook News Desk

The blockade, which came into effect on Monday at 7:30 pm (IST), applies to all ships transiting the crucial maritime route to access Iranian ports and shores.

While announcing the blockade, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would conduct mine-clearing operations in the waterway and “interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran”. He added that the move was aimed at eventually restoring movement for all countries through the Strait. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said, The Indian Express reported.

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“A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East. An estimated 90% of Iran’s economy is fueled by international trade by sea, Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM Commander said, adding that in less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea.

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