Transgender Persons Amendment Bill 2026 And The Silence Of The B-Town Brigade

The Parliament has already passed the Transgender Rights Amendment Bill. Right now, only the President’s approval stands between it being rejected or becoming a law. From invasive identity verification processes and weak enforcement of anti-discrimination protections to inadequate safeguards in housing, employment and healthcare, this is a bill that is heinously attempting to reduce lived identity to paperwork, panels, undue medical intrusion and bureaucratic scrutiny. And yet, those who have most visibly occupied these identities on screen have, by and large, declined to use their platforms to challenge the bill. The film industry may not be where policies are made, but cinema is what shapes the conditions under which policy is received. If the industry can so effortlessly inhabit transness for profit, the least it can do is stand up in staunch solidarity for those whose lives are now under threat.