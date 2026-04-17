Nepal Halts IVF Camp by Indian Doctors in Kathmandu Over Lack of Approval

Summary of this article
Nepal Medical Council stopped two Indian doctors from holding an IVF consultation camp without prior permission.
Authorities said foreign practitioners must register and seek approval before offering medical services.
The doctors admitted fault in writing and assured compliance, avoiding further action.
Nepal has prevented two Indian doctors from conducting an In Vitro Fertilisation consultation camp at a hotel in Kathmandu, a top official of the country's medical regulatory body said Friday.
The step by Nepal Medical Council (NMC), the regulatory body, on Thursday came after it was found that the two doctors had not taken any permission from it for the medical camp.
“We had also asked for help from the district administration office to prevent the Indian doctors from conducting the health camp without our approval,” Dr Satis Kumar Deo, Registrar of the Council said.
“Foreign doctors must register their medical degrees with the Council and take approval for the service before conducting any health camps or services in Nepal,” Deo pointed out, adding they failed to carry out due procedure.
The Indian doctors “asked for pardon in writing, admitting their mistake and also promised to not repeat such a mistake in future, so we have not taken any further action against them,” Deo said.