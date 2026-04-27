New OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Glory, Wuthering Heights And More To Watch

This week brings 9 major OTT and theatrical releases, offering a well-balanced watchlist.
The Kerala Story 2 and Glory lead the Hindi OTT slate with strong narratives.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 anchors the theatrical lineup, rounding out the weekend.
If you’ve been tracking OTT releases this week, this one feels packed but not overwhelming. There’s a strong mix of Hindi and English titles, with stories that move between grounded reality and larger-than-life drama. Add to that a couple of theatrical releases that bring scale back into the picture, and you’ve got a week that doesn’t force you to choose between streaming and cinema.
What really works here is the range. You can go from true-crime to romance, from sports drama to period storytelling, without feeling like you’re repeating the same tone. It’s a rare week where variety actually feels intentional.
OTT releases this week across Netflix, ZEE5 and more:
1. The Kerala Story 2
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: May 1
Moving away from its predecessor’s structure, this sequel focuses more on identity and personal conflict. It’s designed to provoke conversation, with emotional tension driving most of the narrative.
2. Wuthering Heights
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: May 1
A reimagining that leans into mood and intensity. The story keeps its core themes of love and heartbreak intact, but the presentation feels more contemporary and visually rich.
3. Glory
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 1
A sports drama that doesn’t limit itself to the ring. The story follows a boxer dealing with family pressure, ambition and survival, making it as much about personal struggle as it is about competition.
4. Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: May 1
The tone turns darker this time. The show digs deeper into ambition and compromise, following two parallel journeys that question how far success is worth chasing.
5. Lawrence of Punjab
Where to Watch: ZEE5
Release Date: April 27
A docuseries rooted in real events, this one tracks the rise of a gangster figure from student politics to organised crime. It’s direct, detailed and driven by real-world stakes.
6. Should I Marry A Murderer?
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: April 29
A true-crime story that builds tension through perspective. A woman stays engaged to a man accused of murder, not out of denial but to uncover the truth. The approach makes it unsettling in a different way.
Theatrical Releases This Week:
7. The Devil Wears Prada 2
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: May 1
The sequel brings Miranda Priestly back into a changing media world, where power looks different but ambition hasn’t softened. Meryl Streep returns with the same controlled intensity, while the story shifts to reflect a more modern workplace dynamic.
8. Raja Shivaji
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: May 1
A large-scale historical that focuses on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Riteish Deshmukh steps into a role that demands both restraint and command, with the film leaning into legacy rather than spectacle alone.
9. Ek Din
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: May 1
A quieter romantic drama that builds around everyday moments. With Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the film focuses on connection and emotional shifts rather than dramatic twists. It’s simple, but that’s where its strength lies.
What Should You Start With First
This week’s OTT and theatrical releases don’t blur into each other, they offer clear choices. If you want scale, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is the obvious pick. For streaming, The Kerala Story 2 and Glory bring emotional weight, while Sapne Vs Everyone keeps things grounded and sharp.