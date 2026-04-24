Centre Bans Lawrence Of Punjab Web Series, Flags Crime Glorification Concerns To HC

Summary of this article
Lawrence of Punjab web series ban imposed citing crime glorification concerns.
Centre flags risks to law and order and impact on youth audiences.
Documentary was scheduled for April 27 release before court intervention.
Lawrence of Punjab web series ban has been officially confirmed by the Centre, which informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that action had been taken after reviewing the content. The controversial documentary series, which had drawn attention ahead of its release, has now been halted over concerns linked to factual accuracy and public impact.
The development emerged during a hearing on a public interest litigation filed by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. It was conveyed by the Government that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had examined the material and imposed the ban based on its findings.
Why the Lawrence of Punjab web series was banned
According to the Centre, the decision behind the Lawrence of Punjab web series ban was rooted in concerns about how the content presents organised crime. It was stated in an official communication that dramatised elements and real-life references could lead to the glorification of criminal activities.
It was further highlighted that such portrayals may influence young viewers by normalising crime and undermining ongoing law enforcement efforts. Authorities also warned that the series could disturb public order, particularly given the sensitivity surrounding gangster-related issues in Punjab.
The communication added that the content had the potential to trigger strong public reactions, which could adversely affect the law and order situation in the state.
What the makers said about the controversial series
The makers of the series had earlier described Lawrence of Punjab as an exploration of how crime, culture and media intersect. It was explained in their note that the narrative goes beyond an individual story to examine larger systems involving power, perception and visibility.
Using Lawrence Bishnoi as a case study, the series was intended to trace the rise of a criminal identity shaped by social and cultural forces. It was suggested that the show aimed to highlight consequences rather than simply narrate events.
The matter is now part of ongoing court proceedings, with further developments expected in the coming hearings. The release, which had been scheduled for April 27, now remains uncertain as the legal process continues.