Centre Bans Lawrence Of Punjab Web Series, Flags Crime Glorification Concerns To HC

The Lawrence of Punjab web series ban has been confirmed by the Centre, citing factual inaccuracies and concerns over crime glorification. The decision, shared in court, raises larger questions around OTT regulation and sensitive storytelling in India.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Lawrence of Punjab
Lawrence of Punjab Web Series Ban Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lawrence of Punjab web series ban imposed citing crime glorification concerns.

  • Centre flags risks to law and order and impact on youth audiences.

  • Documentary was scheduled for April 27 release before court intervention.

Lawrence of Punjab web series ban has been officially confirmed by the Centre, which informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that action had been taken after reviewing the content. The controversial documentary series, which had drawn attention ahead of its release, has now been halted over concerns linked to factual accuracy and public impact.

The development emerged during a hearing on a public interest litigation filed by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. It was conveyed by the Government that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had examined the material and imposed the ban based on its findings.

Why the Lawrence of Punjab web series was banned

According to the Centre, the decision behind the Lawrence of Punjab web series ban was rooted in concerns about how the content presents organised crime. It was stated in an official communication that dramatised elements and real-life references could lead to the glorification of criminal activities.

It was further highlighted that such portrayals may influence young viewers by normalising crime and undermining ongoing law enforcement efforts. Authorities also warned that the series could disturb public order, particularly given the sensitivity surrounding gangster-related issues in Punjab.

Punjab Police Seek Ban on Lawrence of Punjab Documentary - Instagram
Punjab Police Seek Ban On Lawrence Of Punjab Documentary Ahead Of OTT Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Punjab Police Seek Ban on Lawrence of Punjab Documentary - Instagram
Punjab Police Seek Ban On Lawrence Of Punjab Documentary Ahead Of OTT Release
Lawrence of Punjab sparks political debate - YouTube
Documentary Series Lawrence Of Punjab Triggers Political Outrage
Second Case of Seetharam OTT Release - IMDb
Second Case Of Seetharam OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Thriller
Crime 101 new trailer launched - Amazon Prime
Crime 101 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo-Starrer Heist Thriller
Related Content

The communication added that the content had the potential to trigger strong public reactions, which could adversely affect the law and order situation in the state.

What the makers said about the controversial series

The makers of the series had earlier described Lawrence of Punjab as an exploration of how crime, culture and media intersect. It was explained in their note that the narrative goes beyond an individual story to examine larger systems involving power, perception and visibility.

Using Lawrence Bishnoi as a case study, the series was intended to trace the rise of a criminal identity shaped by social and cultural forces. It was suggested that the show aimed to highlight consequences rather than simply narrate events.

Lawrence of Punjab sparks political debate - YouTube
Documentary Series Lawrence Of Punjab Triggers Political Outrage

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The matter is now part of ongoing court proceedings, with further developments expected in the coming hearings. The release, which had been scheduled for April 27, now remains uncertain as the legal process continues.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Sanju Samson Closes In On Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Tops Purple Cap List

  2. Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Matthew Hayden, Jay Shah Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Master Blaster

  3. IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Enters Elite List With Multiple Tons In A Season — Check Details

  4. IPL Sensationalism: Who's Feeding Endless Fake News, And How To Minimise Your Exposure?

  5. RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs CAN LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Ayush Shetty Wins Match 3, India Lead 2-1

  4. IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu And Co. Up Against Danish Counterparts In Match 1

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Day In Pics: April 23, 2026

  3. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

  4. Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Over Posts Targeting Newslaundry’s Manisha Pande

  5. Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 In Photos: Long Queues Of Voters In Central Chennai

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  2. 'Israel's Instrument of Pressure': A Palestinian Response To New Death Penalty Law

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  2. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance

  3. Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Latest Update: Romantic Drama To Release In 2026, Confirms Anurag Basu

  4. Delhi Roadshow Builds Momentum For Rajasthan’s Agritech Summit

  5. Aadu 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jayasurya's Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Thriller

  6. Delhi High Court Seeks Kejriwal’s Response on Plea Against Circulation of Court Hearing Videos

  7. IND Vs CAN LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026: Ayush Shetty Wins Match 3, India Lead 2-1

  8. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC