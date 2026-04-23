Punjab Police Seek Ban On Lawrence Of Punjab Documentary Ahead Of OTT Release

Punjab Police seek a ban on Lawrence of Punjab documentary ahead of its OTT release, raising concerns over crime glorification and public impact. The request to the Ministry highlights fears around how such content could influence audiences and affect law enforcement efforts.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Lawrence of Punjab
Punjab Police Seek Ban on Lawrence of Punjab Documentary Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Punjab Police seek a ban on Lawrence of Punjab documentary citing crime glorification concerns.

  • Authorities invoke IT Act Section 69A to block OTT release and trailer.

  • Documentary faces scrutiny ahead of April 27 release amid legal and public debate.

Punjab Police seek a ban on Lawrence of Punjab documentary just days before its scheduled OTT release, triggering a fresh debate around crime-based content and its impact on viewers. The authorities have formally approached the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging intervention to block access to the series.

The documentary, which traces the life and criminal journey of Lawrence Bishnoi, has raised concerns over how such narratives are presented on digital platforms. Officials believe that the way crime is depicted could have wider consequences beyond entertainment.

Lawrence of Punjab documentary controversy explained

In its communication, the Punjab Police flagged the risk of the series potentially normalising or glorifying organised crime. It was stated by the department that such portrayals could influence impressionable audiences and weaken ongoing efforts to curb criminal activity.

The letter also points to dramatised elements and references to real-life incidents, including high-profile cases, which may heighten sensitivity around the content. Authorities have warned that such material could disturb public order and complicate existing investigations.

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Punjab Police cite legal provisions and wider impact

The request has been made under Section 69A(1) of the Information Technology Act, along with relevant rules governing online content blocking. It has been urged that the streaming platform refrain from releasing the series and remove its promotional material from public access.

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Officials also referenced earlier observations by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where concerns were raised about content linked to the gangster being circulated from within prison. It was noted that such material could impact ongoing trials and potentially encourage criminal behaviour.

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The broader concern remains the reach of digital platforms, which allow such content to spread rapidly across audiences, especially younger viewers.

The documentary is currently scheduled for release on April 27, 2026, though a final decision from the Ministry is still awaited.

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