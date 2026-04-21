Documentary Series Lawrence Of Punjab Triggers Political Outrage

Summary of this article
Lawrence of Punjab has stirred up political controversy.
Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, condemning the trailer, said Lawrence Bishnoi can't be Punjab's identity.
He also said that “hundreds of Punjabis have lost their lives” because of this criminal network.
The upcoming docu-series Lawrence of Punjab has sparked a political storm in Punjab, following the release of its trailer on Zee5. Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the trailer, saying he lost his close friend, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, to the network of crime linked with Lawrence Bishnoi. The MP said that Moose Wala's death was a loss for the Punjabis and millions of fans across the world. He also demanded a ban on the documentary.
Lawrence of Punjab controversy
Raja Warring said that a gangster like Lawrence Bishnoi can't be Punjab's identity.
"I lost my friend Sidhu Moose Wala to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. His death was a loss for each and every Punjabi, for millions of his fans around the world. And today Zee5 wants to give that same gangster a docuseries called "Lawrence of Punjab"? (sic)."
He added, "Not just Sidhu. Hundreds of Punjabis have lost their lives to this network of crime. Countless families are still grieving. Still bleeding. This TV Series is not content. This is a slap on every one of us. Bhagat Singh is Punjab's identity. Our soldiers are Punjab's identity. Our farmers are Punjab's identity. NOT a gangster. NEVER a gangster! I am filing a PIL. This series must be banned. Enough is enough (sic)."
Pritpal Singh Baliawal, spokesman of the Punjab BJP, also demanded a ban on it.
Targeting Congress, he told the New Indian Express, "If the party is so concerned that this documentary should not be released, then all the Congress MPs from the State should write to the CBFC demanding its ban, and mere lip service will not do."
Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide, claimed responsibility forMoose Wala’s murder in a Facebook post.
About Lawrence of Punjab docu-series
The official synopsis of the docu-series reads: "Lawrence of Punjab traces the journey of a criminal identity through the lens of culture, systems, and visibility. From student politics and music to ideology and media amplification, the series pieces together how aspiration, power, and perception intersect to shape a new-age digital syndicate. With Lawrence Bishnoi as a key case study within this ecosystem, the narrative expands beyond the individual to examine the larger cultural and social context, focusing on consequences."
Directed by Raaghav Darr, it is set to premiere on April 27, 2026.