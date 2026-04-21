Documentary Series Lawrence Of Punjab Triggers Political Outrage

He added, "Not just Sidhu. Hundreds of Punjabis have lost their lives to this network of crime. Countless families are still grieving. Still bleeding. This TV Series is not content. This is a slap on every one of us. Bhagat Singh is Punjab's identity. Our soldiers are Punjab's identity. Our farmers are Punjab's identity. NOT a gangster. NEVER a gangster! I am filing a PIL. This series must be banned. Enough is enough (sic)."