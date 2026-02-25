Government Blocks 5 OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content, Here's The List

The government has blocked five OTT platforms in India for obscene content.
It has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to restrict access to the five OTT platforms.
The action will prevent users in India from accessing these platforms.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has blocked five streaming platforms for allegedly streaming obscene and vulgar content. The officials said the Ministry has blocked the OTT platforms following due procedure, reported PTI.
Why did the Indian government block 5 OTT platforms?
The action was taken under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which grants the authority to block online content for various reasons. Under the procedure, the government has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to restrict access to the five OTT platforms under the Information Technology Rules 2021 and the laws against obscenity.
This action will prevent Indian users from accessing the identified OTT platforms.
These rules aim to safeguard national interests, maintain public decency, and ensure ethical journalistic practices across digital platforms.
Which OTT platforms are banned?
The five OTT platforms blocked by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting include MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu.
The Ministry has taken this action against these platforms due to violations of existing content regulations.
Last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered a ban on 25 OTT platforms, including ALTT, Ullu, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, and Gulab App, among others, for allegedly promoting "obscene, vulgar and in some cases, pornographic content”.
The government ordered the ban under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021.
They also directed Internet Service Providers to disable or remove public access to these websites within India.
In 2024, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleged that apps like Ullu and ALTT showed obscene and objectionable material in their content.
In September 2024, all 25 platforms were given official warnings, but they continued to publish obscene and pornographic content.
In February 2025, an advisory was also issued to OTT platforms to adhere to the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 and laws related to obscenity.