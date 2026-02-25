Government Blocks 5 OTT Platforms Over Obscene Content, Here's The List

The government has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to restrict access to the five OTT platforms.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
5 OTT platforms blocked
Government blocks 5 OTT platforms over obscene content
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The government has blocked five OTT platforms in India for obscene content.

  • It has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to restrict access to the five OTT platforms.

  • The action will prevent users in India from accessing these platforms.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has blocked five streaming platforms for allegedly streaming obscene and vulgar content. The officials said the Ministry has blocked the OTT platforms following due procedure, reported PTI.

Why did the Indian government block 5 OTT platforms?

The action was taken under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which grants the authority to block online content for various reasons. Under the procedure, the government has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to restrict access to the five OTT platforms under the Information Technology Rules 2021 and the laws against obscenity.

This action will prevent Indian users from accessing the identified OTT platforms.

These rules aim to safeguard national interests, maintain public decency, and ensure ethical journalistic practices across digital platforms.

Kangana Ranaut on government's ban on 25 OTT platforms - Instagram/Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ban On 25 OTT Platforms: It Was Awaited For A Long Time

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Which OTT platforms are banned?

The five OTT platforms blocked by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting include MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu.

The Ministry has taken this action against these platforms due to violations of existing content regulations.

Last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered a ban on 25 OTT platforms, including ALTT, Ullu, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, and Gulab App, among others, for allegedly promoting "obscene, vulgar and in some cases, pornographic content”.

Related Content
Related Content

The government ordered the ban under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021.

They also directed Internet Service Providers to disable or remove public access to these websites within India.

Ekta Kapoor calrifies after govt bans ALTT - X
Ekta Kapoor Issues Statement After Govt Bans ALTT And 24 OTT Apps For Obscene Content: Not Associated In Any Capacity

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In 2024, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleged that apps like Ullu and ALTT showed obscene and objectionable material in their content.

In September 2024, all 25 platforms were given official warnings, but they continued to publish obscene and pornographic content.

In February 2025, an advisory was also issued to OTT platforms to adhere to the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 and laws related to obscenity.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super 8: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Harry Brook’s Century Sends England Into Semi-Final; Rinku Singh Returns Home

  3. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Lankans Tigers Eye Redemption Against Tactical Kiwis In Do-Or-Die Game

  4. Pakistan Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook's Royal 50-Ball Century Takes ENG Into Semi-Finals

  5. Rinku Singh Returns Home Mid-World Cup Due To Family Emergency, Sanju Samson May Feature Against Zimbabwe

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. Mamata Alleges Centre Ignoring ‘Bangla’ Rename Plea

  4. Opposition MPs Vote Against Standing Committee Statement Condemning  Youth Congress Protest At AI Summit

  5. Cabinet Clears Proposal To Rename Kerala As ‘Keralam’

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  3. Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated From Official Residence Over Security Threat

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'