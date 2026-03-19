Badshah Tateeree Song Row: Rapper Summoned By NCW Over Obscenity And Vulgarity Allegations

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in Badshah's Tateeree song.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Badshah song controversy
Badshah summoned by NCW over Tateeree song row Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in Badshah's Tateeree song.

  • Summons have been issued to Aditya Pareek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah and others associated with the song.

  • They have been asked to appear on March 25, along with relevant documents.

The row over rapper Badshah's Tateeree song seems not to die down anytime soon. The controversy has deepened as the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Aditya Pareek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah and others associated with the song over alleged obscenity and vulgarity. They are asked to appear before the Commission on Wednesday (March 25, 2026).

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NCW summons Badshah

The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of Badshah’s Tateeree song and has issued summons to the singer along with the song’s director Mahi Sandhu, co-director Joban Sandhu, and producer Hiten. They are asked to appear before the Commission on March 25, 2026, at 12:30 pm, with relevant documents. 

“The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song ‘Tattiri / Tatihari’,” wrote NCW on X (formerly known as Twitter).

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“The Commission has observed that the content prima facie appears to be objectionable and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986,” it added.

The Commission also said that if they fail to appear on the said date, appropriate action will be taken against them.

About Tateeree song controversy

Tateeree, a Haryanvi hip-hop track, was released on March 1, 2026. The song features Badshah alongside Simran Jaglan, with lyrics by Badshah. Following an FIR on Friday, YouTube removed the song.

The controversy began shortly after the song’s release, when several social groups and activists criticised its content, alleging that the lyrics objectify women and sexualise schoolgirls.

Complaints were filed by organisations, including the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti and the Shiv Aarti India Foundation, urging the authorities to investigate the song and take appropriate action against those involved.

Following this, Badshah was summoned by the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) over alleged objectionable lyrics, but he failed to appear. The commission ordered the police to seize his passport and arrest him.

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Badshah released a video statement where he apologised, saying he never intended to hurt sentiments, particularly those of people from Haryana.

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