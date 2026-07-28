Outlook Explains | Can Police Continue An Investigation Even After A Government Promises To Withdraw Cases?

What assurance was given to the protesters?

Following the CJP protests in Delhi, the government assured demonstrators that criminal cases against peaceful protestors would be withdrawn. The assurance came after political negotiations between representatives of the CJP, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and the government represented by JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, with the stated objective of addressing concerns over the prosecution of demonstrators who had participated in peaceful protests.