CJP Raises Concern Over Detentions Of Protesters, Seeks Withdrawal Of FIRs & Immediate Release

CJP flags alleged arrests and detentions of protesters in Assam, Bengal and Bihar.
Party seeks immediate release of detainees and withdrawal of all FIRs registered.
Saurav Das urges Centre to honour no-action assurance given to protesters.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has raised concerns over reports of students and protesters being detained or arrested in several states, including Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, following the conclusion of its nationwide agitation.
In a statement on Monday, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had called off its protest only after receiving assurances from the Government of India that no punitive action would be taken against protesters. He said reports of arrests and detentions were a matter of "grave concern".
Das said the party’s legal team was coordinating with lawyers in the affected states to secure the release of detained protesters and provide legal assistance.
The CJP also urged Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh to ensure that the assurances given to the organisation were honoured. It demanded the immediate release of all detained protesters and withdrawal of FIRs registered against them.
The party further reminded the government of its commitment to provide a written guarantee regarding protection from punitive action by Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
Govt Assurance Row
According to Das, the decision to suspend the nationwide protest was taken "in good faith" based on the government's assurances. He warned that any departure from those commitments would damage public trust among young Indians who chose dialogue over continued protests.
"The Government of India is reminded that it derives credibility not from just making a promise, but from the promises they honour," Das said.
The CJP said it was closely monitoring the situation and called upon the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled state governments to act with urgency and responsibility. It warned that failure to release detainees and withdraw FIRs would force the organisation to take further steps.
SC Agrees To Hear Pleas Over Alleged Police Excesses
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a batch of pleas alleging police excesses against students protesting over the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also agreed to take up a separate plea filed by family members of police personnel allegedly attacked during the protests, along with other listed petitions.
"The right to peaceful protest is absolutely guaranteed. That cannot be denied. Merely because there is agitation cannot justify police excesses," Chief Justice Surya Kant said.
Protest Rights And Law Enforcement
The bench observed that the safety and dignity of every individual must be protected, including police personnel.
"Life of every individual irrespective of who they are is important," the court said after a lawyer highlighted allegations of attacks on police officers.
The bench also stressed the need for a uniform protocol for handling protests, saying demonstrations should have proper space and restrictions should not be imposed without justification.
"There should be a protocol in place. There should be proper space and no restriction. But if there are some anti-social elements etc that can be taken care of. This is not a question of Delhi only. Uniformity of protocol is needed," the court observed.