Diljit Dosanjh CJP Protest Row: Spokesperson ‘Upset’ As Singer Says He’s An Artist, Not A Politician

Diljit Dosanjh's CJP protest remarks prompted disappointment from party spokesperson Saurav Das.
Diljit reiterated he is an artist and avoids commenting on political protests.
CJP continues demanding accountability over alleged NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar.
Diljit Dosanjh's CJP protest debate has taken a fresh turn after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das reacted to the actor-singer's recent remarks about staying away from political protests. Diljit had said during an Instagram Live session that he was "an artist, not a politician" when asked about the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. His comments have now drawn a response from the organisation leading the demonstration.
CJP spokesperson says he is disappointed with Diljit Dosanjh
Speaking to the media, Saurav Das admitted that he was disappointed by Diljit's decision to distance himself from the protest. Das said the singer can inspire young people through his music and encourage them by speaking about issues affecting students and the country's youth.
When asked directly if he was upset with Diljit, Das acknowledged that he was "a little upset". He added that public figures with a strong youth following should contribute to conversations surrounding such movements.
What Diljit Dosanjh said about the Jantar Mantar protest
During his Instagram Live, Diljit responded to a fan asking about the protest by saying he wanted to stay away from such matters. It was also stated by the actor that he was unaware of the protest's details and therefore did not wish to comment further.
Diljit remarked that he was an artist rather than a politician and wished both the protesters and those being protested against well. He also quoted a verse from the Guru Granth Sahib before ending the discussion.
The Cockroach Janata Party, which began as a satirical online platform, is currently staging protests at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET examination paper leak. Meanwhile, Diljit continues to focus on his professional commitments after the success of Main Vaapas Aaunga and his ongoing Aura Tour 2026.