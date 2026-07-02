Transfer News: Bayern Munich Snap Up Morocco Star Ismael Saibari From PSV Eindhoven

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Associated Press
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The 25-year-old Saibari signed a contract through June 2031 and will wear the No. 34 jersey at Bayern, the Bavarian powerhouse announced on Wednesday

Netherlands vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 highlights-Moroccos Ismael Saibari
Morocco's Ismael Saibari (11) celebrates kicking the game winning penalty kick goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the Netherlands and Morocco in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
Summary of this article

  • Ismael Saibari has signed for German side Bayern Munich

  • The Morocco star has been his country's standout player at this year's FIFA World Cup

  • The 25-year-old Saibari signed a contract through June 2031 and will wear the No. 34 jersey

Bayern Munich has signed Morocco’s World Cup standout Ismael Saibari from Dutch champion PSV Eindhoven for a reported fee of around 55 million euros ($63 million).

The 25-year-old Saibari signed a contract through June 2031 and will wear the No. 34 jersey at Bayern, the Bavarian powerhouse announced Wednesday.

Saibari chose the number in tribute to his friend Abdelhak Nouri, who collapsed on the field during a friendly match between Ajax and Werder Bremen in July 2017.

“He survived but hasn’t been able to move unaided since then,” Saibari told Bayern’s website. “I’m supporting him by wearing the 34, it was his last number.”

Saibari has scored three goals in four games for Morocco at the World Cup, helping the Atlas Lions reach the Round of 16 for a date with Canada on Saturday. His shootout winner was the difference against the Netherlands on Monday.

The Spain-born attacking midfielder will add depth to Bayern coach Vincent Kompany’s already formidable options in attack and can combine with the likes of Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and Jamal Musiala behind first-choice striker Harry Kane.

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Teammates congratulate Morocco's Ismael Saibari (11) after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 19, 2026. - AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi clears the ball during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough. - AP Photo
Morocco's Ismael Saibari, second from right, scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough. - AP Photo
Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) celebrates a goal in the first half during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Saibari helped Eindhoven win the Dutch title three seasons running and was voted the league’s player of the year last season.

Saibari wasn’t in Morocco’s squad for its run to the World Cup semifinals in 2022 but did feature for the team that was controversially awarded the Africa Cup of Nations title two months after Morocco lost a chaotic final to Senegal in January. Senegal has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Saibari was among the players involved in tussles during that final when he assisted ball kids trying to prevent Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from drying his gloves by snatching away his towel.

Saibari was initially suspended three games and fined $100,000 for his part in that incident but served only a one-game suspension after an appeal.

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