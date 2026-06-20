Scotland Vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Tartan Army Aim To Tame The Atlas Lions In Boston

Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi (6) claps as he leaves the pich following a tie in the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford. AP Photo

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Scotland are taking on Morocco in a pivotal match that could define Group C, also featuring Brazil and Haiti. Scotland, with John McGinn leading the charge, will look to leverage their momentum and build on their impressive 1-0 opening victory against Haiti. Standing in their way are the resilient Atlas Lions, who are desperate to stake their claim in this expanded 48-team tournament. The African side played out an impressive 1-1 draw in their opener against tournament favorites Brazil. The stakes for this match are high, as both Scotland and Morocco look to solidify their standing in the group. Meanwhile, the upcoming clash between Brazil and Haiti will further shape the Group C standings, adding pressure on all sides to perform. Can the Tartan Army deliver a historic victory for their fans, or will the Atlas Lions spoil the party? Follow live scores and updates from the SCO vs MAR football match here:

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