FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Saibari Nets Fastest Goal Of The Edition As He Scores Within 70 Seconds

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Ismael Saibari made history in Morocco's Group C match against Scotland by scoring within the opening two minutes of play. This clinical strike currently stands as the fastest goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Saibari Nets Fastest Goal
Morocco's Ismael Saibari, second from right, scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Ismael Saibari scored the fastest goal of the 2026 World Cup just two minutes into the match against Scotland

  • The clinical strike was set up by a precise assist from teammate Brahim Díaz

  • This goal marks Saibari's second of the tournament, further solidifying his impact for Morocco

In a stunning display of precision and predatory instinct, Ismael Saibari has etched his name into the history books during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Facing Scotland in a high-stakes Group C clash, the Atlas Lions midfielder needed only 70 seconds to shatter the deadlock, delivering a strike that officially stands as the fastest goal of the 2026 tournament thus far and has sent ripples of excitement throughout the competition.

The goal itself was a masterclass in opportunistic football. Following a lapse in Scotland’s defensive third, Brahim Díaz pounced on the loose ball. With vision and poise, he threaded a perfectly weighted pass down the right flank, picking out Saibari’s clinical run.

As he entered the penalty area, Saibari cleverly teased a cross across the six-yard line, freezing the Scottish goalkeeper, Angus Gunn. Instead of passing, he unleashed a fierce, unstoppable drive into the top-left corner.

This brilliant piece of improvisation marked Saibari's second goal of the 2026 tournament and the second time he has benefited from a creative assist by Díaz, highlighting an increasingly lethal partnership for Morocco.

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Scotland's Lewis Ferguson, right, challenges Morocco's Brahim Diaz during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough. - AP Photo
Morocco's Brahim Diaz, left, and teammates celebrate after Ismael Saibari scored the opening goal during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. - AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) celebrates a goal in the first half during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger
Brazil's Bruno Guimarães (8) advances the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Egypt in Cleveland, Saturday, June 6, 2026 - (AP Photo/David Richard)

While this strike stands as one of the fastest of the 2026 edition, it places Saibari among a select group of players to record such early impacts in the history of the competition. While Hakan Şükür’s legendary 11-second strike from 2002 remains the gold standard for the fastest goal in World Cup history, Saibari’s effort serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the momentum can swing on football’s grandest stage.

For a player enjoying a breakout year and garnering significant European transfer interest, this goal is more than just a statistic—it is a statement of arrival on the world’s most iconic pitch. With Morocco’s ambitions now firmly set on a deep tournament run, Saibari has proven he is a man for the big occasion.

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