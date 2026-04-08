Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

Assam’s elections have always been intense, shaped by questions of identity, migration and language. But this series of attacks feels like a shift—away from those big political questions and towards far more personal, family-focused attacks, something that’s becoming increasingly common in Indian politics. And because all of this is unfolding in the final hours of campaigning, these claims are hard to verify, even harder to respond to properly, and almost impossible to separate from the noise of the moment before voters head to the polls.