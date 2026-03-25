Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar opposed the move, saying: "You brought this bill in a haste in view of the upcoming assembly elections in 2027. We demand that it should be sent to the assembly's select committee." Another senior Congress MLA, Amit Chavda, alleged that the bill violates constitutional guarantees. "Article 14 of the Constitution guarantees equality before the law and equal protection of the laws to all persons. It appears that this bill violates this fundamental right. You want to snatch people's rights with the help of majority in the House," he said.