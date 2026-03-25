Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

BJP calls it a step towards equality; Congress opposes the law saying it violates fundamental rights and is anti-Muslim

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Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Gujarat UCC Bill 2026, Uniform Civil Code Gujarat, Gujarat passes UCC
Gujarat Asssembly Photo: File photo; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat became the second state after Uttarakhand to pass the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.

  • The bill creates a common legal framework for marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships for all religions.

  • BJP supports the UCC for equality while Congress opposes it as anti-Muslim and a violation of fundamental rights.

The Gujarat assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday following a debate lasting more than seven hours, with the ruling BJP describing it as a step to promote equality while the Congress opposed it on grounds that it violates fundamental rights and is anti-Muslim.

According to PTI, the bill seeks to establish a common legal framework for marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships that would apply to all residents irrespective of religion. It was approved by a voice vote after the opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party withheld support and called for it to be referred to a select committee.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel introduced the legislation earlier in the day, a week after a state-appointed panel submitted its final report on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. With its passage, BJP-ruled Gujarat became the second state after Uttarakhand to enact such a law. Uttarakhand passed its Uniform Civil Code Bill in February 2024.

Titled the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code, 2026, the proposed law will cover the entire state and extend to Gujarat residents living outside its borders. However, it will not apply to members of Scheduled Tribes or certain groups whose customary rights are safeguarded under the Constitution.

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PTI reported that the bill's "Objects and Reasons" section states that the code aims to create a uniform legal framework. Among its provisions are requirements for the registration of live-in relationships and their termination through a formal declaration. The legislation also bans bigamy by stipulating that a marriage is valid under the code only if neither party has a living spouse at the time of the wedding.

While tabling the bill, CM Patel described it as a step towards a unified legal framework rooted in constitutional principles. "A common legal framework is necessary for a united and undivided nation, and that reflects our Vedic knowledge. Our ancient verses also say that the truth is one, even if expressed in different ways; and if the truth is one, then even if religions are many, justice must be one," Patel said.

He added: "Under Article 14 of the Constitution, equality before the law has been ensured for every citizen of the country. And Article 44 of that same Constitution directs the state to move towards a Uniform Civil Code. Now, the implementation of the UCC will reject any policy or dispute involving division or discrimination among citizens based on their religion or caste." The chief minister said the legislation would apply uniformly to all citizens and reflects "the expectations, aspirations, and desires of the citizens of Gujarat for equal justice."

Senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar opposed the move, saying: "You brought this bill in a haste in view of the upcoming assembly elections in 2027. We demand that it should be sent to the assembly's select committee." Another senior Congress MLA, Amit Chavda, alleged that the bill violates constitutional guarantees. "Article 14 of the Constitution guarantees equality before the law and equal protection of the laws to all persons. It appears that this bill violates this fundamental right. You want to snatch people's rights with the help of majority in the House," he said.

Congress legislator Imran Khedawala called the legislation anti-Muslim.

Reported PTI, the bill was passed after the marathon debate as the opposition parties refused to approve it.

(With inputs from PTI)

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