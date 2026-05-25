Supreme Court Backs CBI Probe in Twisha Sharma Death Case, Stresses ‘Fair and Impartial’ Investigation

The Supreme Court on Monday underlined the need for a “fair and impartial” investigation into the death of former actor-model Twisha Sharma while supporting the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to recommend a CBI probe amid allegations of institutional bias and growing public scrutiny.
Hearing the matter suo motu, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that an “independent agency” should take over the investigation in the interest of all parties involved.
Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the accused family has claimed she was struggling with drug addiction.
Supreme Court Flags Concerns
During the hearing, the bench noted that allegations were being made suggesting the investigation had been influenced because Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh is a former district judge.
“A narrative was also created that fair investigation was denied due to the involvement of the judiciary. That is why suo motu proceedings were initiated,” the bench observed.
The court appreciated the Madhya Pradesh government’s move to recommend a CBI investigation and said an independent probe would help maintain public confidence.
“We appreciate the state’s decision to recommend a CBI investigation,” the Chief Justice said.
The bench clarified that it had “no doubt” about the functioning of state agencies but said the public narrative surrounding the case made an independent investigation necessary.
Court Urges Media, Families to Avoid Public Statements
The Supreme Court repeatedly appealed to both families and the media to refrain from making statements that could influence the investigation.
“We request media friends, don’t give out statements about the families. Let the investigation go on,” the bench said.
The court also stressed that all allegations and submissions should be made before the investigating agency rather than through public discourse.
“Whatever unfortunate incident has taken place, it should be ensured that a fair and impartial investigation is taking place,” the bench observed.
Case Triggered National Attention
The case drew national attention due to the background of the accused. Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh is a practising lawyer, while Giribala Singh is a retired judicial officer currently serving in a quasi-judicial role.
Following protests by Twisha’s family outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state government agreed to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Samarth Singh was remanded to police custody by a Bhopal court on Saturday.
Questions Raised Over Initial Post-Mortem
Twisha’s family had earlier approached AIIMS Delhi seeking an independent forensic and pathological review, alleging that the initial post-mortem conducted in Bhopal failed to properly examine certain injuries.
The family claimed there were blunt force injuries on Twisha’s body and alleged that crucial radiological examinations were not conducted.
The Supreme Court also noted that the Madhya Pradesh High Court had already directed a second post-mortem examination in the case.
Twisha Sharma’s last rites were performed in Bhopal on Sunday evening, with her brother Harshit lighting the funeral pyre after what the family described as a “12-day struggle for justice”.