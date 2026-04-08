Cascading Consequences: Western War, Eastern Wounds

The economy of the Philippines has entered a critical energy and economic crisis as a result of the war. This is because the Philippines is highly dependent on oil from the Persian Gulf area, which comprises 98 per cent of their total oil needs. Since the start of the conflict on February 28, 2026, the price of diesel and gasoline has doubled, from 55 pesos to around 130 pesos per litre. As a result, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declared a state of energy emergency on March 25, 2026. The nation only has enough reserves to last for 45 days, and it is doing everything possible to find another one million barrels of oil and use coal power plants. According to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report, the Philippines will experience slow economic growth and very high inflation due to the current crisis. “These developments would arise from a complete dependency on oil imports, which are expected to increase transport and electricity prices, increase the cost of rice because of fertilizers and irrigation, and impact manufacturers and exporters,” says the report. For common Filipinos, the crisis poses an immediate danger to their survival. Drivers of jeepneys, which are one of the most common modes of transportation in the country, are having difficulties buying fuel, and some have already quit their jobs, while others cannot afford their rent payments. In the slums of Manila such as Baseco, people are cooking their meals by lighting a fire using any material they can find instead of paying for liquefied petroleum gas that has become expensive. Moreover, the war may also pose dangers to other important foundations of the Philippine economy. West Asia is one of the biggest destinations for overseas Filipino workers, and the ADB has said that an extended war in the region could endanger the livelihoods of several million Filipinos, including those who send money home after earning from their work abroad, which reached an all-time high of $35.63 billion in 2025.