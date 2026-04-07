West Asia War Shuts Door On India’s 2026 Travel Boom

Flights Disrupted Following Strikes On Iran, In New Delhi Passengers look at the screen displaying flight details as several flights are cancelled due to regional airspace closures following escalating tensions and reported military strikes involving Iran, Israel, and the United States in New Delhi, India, on March 1, 2026. Photo: Imago

Flights Disrupted Following Strikes On Iran, In New Delhi Passengers look at the screen displaying flight details as several flights are cancelled due to regional airspace closures following escalating tensions and reported military strikes involving Iran, Israel, and the United States in New Delhi, India, on March 1, 2026. Photo: Imago