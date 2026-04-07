West Asia War Shuts Door On India’s 2026 Travel Boom

The West Asia war has cancelled 23,000 flights, doubling airfares to India and crashing international hostel bookings from 50 per cent to just 10 per cent. But hostel companies are hopeful of revival and focus on offering backpacker and traveler facilities and services.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
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tourism
Flights Disrupted Following Strikes On Iran, In New Delhi Passengers look at the screen displaying flight details as several flights are cancelled due to regional airspace closures following escalating tensions and reported military strikes involving Iran, Israel, and the United States in New Delhi, India, on March 1, 2026. Photo: Imago
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Summary of this article

  • Before the pandemic, foreign travelers made up nearly 50 per cent of the hostel's guests. Now, that number has dropped to just 10 per cent due to the West Asia war.

  • Over 23,000 flights have been cancelled across the Gulf region. Airfares on key European routes to India have nearly doubled.

  • Travel expenses may increase by 20–30 percent soon. Hotels are seeing cancellations, and airlines have added fuel surcharges.

For a brief moment, the Indian tourism industry dared to dream of a full recovery. After years of pandemic-induced hibernation and a choppy post-COVID rebound, 2026 was supposed to be the year international backpackers returned to the beaches of Goa, the palaces of Rajasthan, and the hostels of the Himalayas. Instead, a new crisis 800 kilometers away is rewriting the narrative.

The ongoing Iran-US-Israel war has not only devastated the cradle of ancient civilizations but has also thrown a massive roadblock into the flight path of the modern global traveler. For India, which relies heavily on Gulf transit hubs to bring in budget-conscious adventurers from Europe and the Americas, the turbulence is becoming unbearable.

At the heart of the problem is geography. The Gulf states, primarily Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, handle approximately 14 percent of the world’s transit traffic. They are the great connectors, the bridges between East and West. But with skies closed and routes rerouted, that bridge is crumbling.

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According to industry data, over 23,000 flights have been cancelled across the region. The knock-on effect for India is severe. International airfares on key European routes are nearly doubling, turning the budget trip of a lifetime into a financial stretch too far for many young travellers.

Aviral Gupta, CEO of Zostel and Zo World, India’s largest network of backpacker hostels, is watching the numbers shift in real-time. He notes that while domestic travel remains resilient, the foreign footfall is evaporating.

"The ongoing Middle East conflict has introduced fresh headwinds," Gupta explains. "With over 23,000 flights cancelled across the region, Gulf transit hubs are severely disrupted, and international airfares to India are nearly doubling on key European routes. We are seeing early-season softness in international bookings."

The statistical proof is jarring. Before the pandemic, international travellers comprised nearly 50 per cent of Zostel's guest mix. Today, that figure has collapsed to approximately 10 percent of bookings.

"For India-bound backpackers from Europe and the Americas who rely heavily on Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi as transit points, the connectivity disruption is a direct barrier," Gupta adds. "It isn't just about cost; it is about the mental load of navigating a war zone just to get to a yoga retreat."

The Trade Promotion Council of India, in a report said that disruptions to international flight routes, a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, higher airfares and emerging supply constraints are creating operational challenges for airlines, hotels and travel operators. “Airlines have already introduced fuel surcharges to offset rising costs, while travel companies anticipate overall travel expenses could increase by 20–30 percent in the near term. At the same time, hotels in major cities are witnessing a surge in room cancellations as international travel slows,” the report said.

The damage, however, is not limited to India’s profit margins. The entire Middle East tourism sector is hemorrhaging cash. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates that the region is losing a staggering $600 million per day. Furthermore, Oxford Economics has projected a catastrophic drop in visitor numbers, forecasting 23 to 38 million fewer tourists to the Middle East in 2026. This creates a double whammy for Indian operators. Not only are they losing European travelers who cannot find affordable or safe transit, but they are also losing the potential trickle of tourists.

But Hostel Companies Are Hopeful

Pankaj Parwanda, co-founder, GoStops, said: “Majority of our travelers are not backpacker or solo, even though these are growing categories but still quite nascent and small. Most youth travel in small mixed gender groups and want individual space for all and desire to stay in a youthful social setting which we provide.

“They want hostel organised activities as well as good social amenities in common areas to bond with others over. They love the element of tech enabled operations - like security and service handling, digital chatroom to chat with other hostel co residents and make plans, book scooters, cabs, experiences on app itself through a list of curated supplier vendors,” Parwanda said.

Similarly, Gupta said: "Zostel's strong domestic demand base, with 40–50 percent annual booking growth, 95 percent Gen Z and millennial traveller base, and a growing network of 90+ properties, positions us to absorb short-term international volatility. We remain confident in the long-term trajectory of India's experiential travel economy."

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