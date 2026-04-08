Asghar Farhadi Urges Filmmakers To Protest "War Crimes" On Iran

“Attacking a country’s infrastructure is a war crime,” said the two-time Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker.

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Asghar Farhadi
Asghar Farhadi Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Asghar Farhadi exhorted global artists to rally against the destruction of Iran's civilian infrastructure.

  • He called the attacks on Iran a war crime.

  • Farhadi's new film is anticipated to hit Cannes Film Festival in May.

Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has exhorted artists and filmmakers around the world to speak out against the U.S. and Israel’s bombing of Iran to “prevent the destruction of civilian infrastructure in the country.” His statement underlines, "The destruction of infrastructure is not just the destruction of buildings, it is an attack on human life and dignity.”

US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire just hours before the deadline he had set for Iran to capitulate, warning that otherwise a "whole civilisation will die tonight. Iran also agreed to the ceasefire and said that would guarantee safe passage for maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz for two weeks.

Farhadi, who won Oscars for A Separation in 2011 and The Salesman in 2016, has been living outside Iran since 2023, shortly before protests following the death of Mahsa Amini erupted in his home country. Farhadi is expected to premiere his new Paris-set film, Parallel Tales, starring Isabelle Huppert, Catherine Deneuve, Vincent Cassel, at Cannes Film Festival next month.

null - Courtesy: Courtesy of Ben Cunningham | Yevgen Nemchenko | Conflicted Art
'Do We Dare To Dream?': Films On Ukraine War That Delve Beyond Despair

BY Debanjan Dhar

Farhadi’s appeal was shared on Tuesday by independent Iranian journalist Mansour Jahani.

Read Asghar Farhadi’s full statement below:

I call on artists and filmmakers everywhere in the world to be a voice in these critical days and hours, in any way possible, to stop the destructive aggression that has increasingly destroyed civilian infrastructure.

Related Content
Israel Iran Mideast Wars - | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty
US-Israel War On Iran LIVE: Trump Says ‘Whole Civilisation Will Die’ In Threat To Iran
War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates - Source: AP
Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat
The Trump administration plans to cancel up to 4,000 visas of Iranian nationals as part of a broader wartime immigration crackdown. - Internet Commons
Trump Targets Iranian Elites With Mass Visa Cancellations Amid War
The United States has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a Monday deadline, with President Donald Trump signalling further action if shipping does not resume. - AP/Alex Brandon, Pool
Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6
Related Content

Infrastructure that belongs to the Iranian people and is related to the basic needs of their daily lives. The destruction of infrastructure is not just the destruction of buildings, it is an attack on human life and dignity.

Attacking a country’s infrastructure is a war crime. Regardless of any beliefs or attitudes, let’s unite to stop this inhumane, illegal, and destructive process.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi Derail Mumbai Bowling, Power Royals To Summit

  2. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Vaibav Sooryavanshi Greets Jasprit Bumrah With First-Ball Six In IPL - Watch

  3. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fit To Play Against Delhi Capitals After Missing Out Last Match

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Remains Delhi’s Main Bowler, Says Munaf Patel Amid Injury Concerns

  5. Aminul Islam Out, Tamim Iqbal In As BCB President After Bangladesh Govt Dissolves Board

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  2. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  4. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  5. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Cheuk Yiu Lee Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

  2. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  3. Vultures Of War: ‘There's No Work, How Do We Afford LPG?’ Ask Workers At Noida’s Labour Market Hub

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: The Battle For Bhabanipur

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Challenges Kerala’s Bipolar Polity — But Can It Break Through?

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  2. War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?

  3. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Trump Targets Iranian Elites With Mass Visa Cancellations Amid War

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire With US And Israel

  2. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Ling Ching Wong Preview, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  5. Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

  6. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  7. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  8. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump