Drone Attack on Police Convoy Leaves 7 Injured in Northwest Pakistan

A drone strike on a police convoy by unidentified militants on Wednesday injured seven policemen in northwest Pakistan, officials said.
According to the officials, the convoy was attacked using a quadcopter in the Karak district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The police said that an operation against the militants in the Dargah Shahidan area of the district was underway when the attack took place.
Seven policemen were injured in the attack and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The federal government accuses the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out attacks on civilians as well as government infrastructure, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan, after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.