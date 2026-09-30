India Vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026: Raj Kumar Pal Ruled Out Of Hockey Semifinal - Check Who Replaced Him

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Raj Kumar Pal has been ruled out of India’s Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Pakistan after suffering a thumb injury, with experienced midfielder Nilakanta Sharma named as his replacement. India topped Pool A with five wins from five matches and will now face Pakistan, who finished second in Pool B, for a place in the final

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Raj Kumar Pal has been ruled out of India’s Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Pakistan. Photo: X/@TheHockeyIndia
Summary of this article

  • Raj Kumar Pal has been ruled out of India's Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Pakistan due to a thumb injury

  • Nilakanta Sharma has replaced Raj Kumar in the Indian men's hockey squad

  • India topped Pool A with five wins and will face Pool B runners-up Pakistan in the semifinal

India have made a change to their men’s hockey squad ahead of their Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Pakistan, with experienced midfielder Nilakanta Sharma coming in for Raj Kumar Pal.

Raj Kumar has been ruled out of the last-four encounter after sustaining a thumb injury during India’s final pool-stage game against Bangladesh. His replacement was confirmed by head coach Craig Fulton in a video posted by Hockey India on social media.

Asian Games 2026 Day 12 Results

Fulton said Raj Kumar’s injury was unfortunate but backed Nilakanta to make an impact given his experience at the highest level.

“It’s unfortunate for Raj. At the same time, we have great experience coming in. Nilakanta has been to two Olympics, World Cups, so it’s a nice addition at an important time,” Fulton said.

Nilakanta returns to the Indian setup with significant international experience behind him. The midfielder has competed at two Olympic Games and World Cups, making him a seasoned option for India as they enter the knockout phase.

The change comes ahead of a much-anticipated semifinal against Pakistan. India have enjoyed a perfect run through the group stage, winning all five of their matches to finish top of Pool A.

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India 2026 Asian Games Medal Tally

Pakistan, meanwhile, advanced to the semifinals after finishing second in Pool B.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian side are now two wins away from retaining their Asian Games title. Their immediate focus, however, will be the semifinal against Pakistan, with a place in the final at stake.

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