India Vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026: Raj Kumar Pal Ruled Out Of Hockey Semifinal - Check Who Replaced Him

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 September 2026 3:19 pm

Raj Kumar Pal has been ruled out of India’s Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Pakistan after suffering a thumb injury, with experienced midfielder Nilakanta Sharma named as his replacement. India topped Pool A with five wins from five matches and will now face Pakistan, who finished second in Pool B, for a place in the final

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 30 September 2026 3:19 pm

Raj Kumar Pal has been ruled out of India’s Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Pakistan. Photo: X/@TheHockeyIndia