Why Will Pakistan Wear Pink Jerseys Against England In ODI Tri-Series 2026? Reason Revealed

Pakistan will wear special pink jerseys against England on October 25 to promote breast cancer awareness during Pinktober
The PCB will organise Pink Ribbon activities at Gaddafi Stadium, beginning two hours before the match
Pakistan’s ODI tri-series features Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, with the final scheduled for October 31 in Lahore
Pakistan will swap their traditional green kits for pink jerseys when they face England in the fourth match of the Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka ODI tri-series on October 25, 2026. The special kit is part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer during Pinktober, observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The initiative will extend beyond the players’ jerseys, with Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore set to feature pink-themed elements and awareness activities. Through cricket’s wide reach, the PCB hopes to highlight the importance of early detection, regular screening and timely treatment while encouraging public support for people affected by the disease.
Why Is Pakistan Wearing Pink Jerseys Against England?
The PCB confirmed that the match will be dedicated to breast cancer awareness as part of its social responsibility initiatives. In its press release, the board stated: “The initiative, being organised as part of Pinktober, the global Breast Cancer Awareness Month, aims to highlight the importance of early detection, regular screening and timely treatment while encouraging greater awareness of the disease across the country.”
The campaign will also include pink stumps and awareness messages at the stadium. The PCB added: “Special Pink Ribbon activities at Gaddafi Stadium will commence two hours before the start of the match, providing an opportunity to engage spectators and reinforce the importance of awareness, early diagnosis and support for those affected by the disease.”
The cause is particularly significant in Pakistan, where breast cancer remains a major public health concern. The figures cited in the CREX report indicate nearly 90,000 cases and close to 40,000 deaths annually. The awareness drive aims to encourage more people to seek timely screening and medical advice.
Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series 2026: Schedule
The seven-match tri-series runs from October 18 to 31, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The tournament also serves as preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|October 18
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Rawalpindi
|October 20
|Pakistan vs England
|Rawalpindi
|October 22
|Sri Lanka vs England
|Rawalpindi
|October 25
|Pakistan vs England
|Lahore
|October 27
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Lahore
|October 29
|Sri Lanka vs England
|Lahore
|October 31
|Tri-series final
|Lahore
All matches are scheduled to begin at 1 PM Pakistan Standard Time, with the toss at 12:30 PM. The top two teams will qualify for the final at Gaddafi Stadium.