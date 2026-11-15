‘Was Chanting Sita-Ram, Pakistanis Were Shouting Sehwag-Sehwag’: Aaryavir’s Video Call With Father Goes Viral | Watch

Aaryavir Sehwag revealed he was nervous during India's U-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan
The youngster said he kept chanting "Sita Ram, Sita Ram" during the tense moments
Virender Sehwag shared an emotional conversation with his son after his Player of the Tournament achievement
Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir Sehwag enjoyed a memorable campaign in the U-19 Asia Cup 2026, finishing as the Player of the Tournament after helping India lift the title. However, behind his impressive performances was an emotional journey, particularly during the thrilling final against Pakistan.
Following India's dramatic one-wicket victory, Virender Sehwag shared a heartwarming video of a conversation with his son on social media. Aaryavir opened up about the nervous moments during the final and revealed how he managed to deal with the pressure while watching the nail-biting contest unfold.
Aaryavir Sehwag Reveals How He Dealt With Nerves During U-19 Asia Cup Final
During the conversation with his father, Aaryavir recalled how tense he was while watching the final moments of India's clash against Pakistan.
"Papa, I was so nervous… was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram!" the youngster told Virender while describing his emotions during the thrilling encounter.
India eventually secured a memorable one-wicket victory in a last-ball finish after chasing down Pakistan's target of 338 runs. Aaryavir played an important role in the chase, scoring 58 off 61 deliveries and sharing a valuable 95-run partnership with captain Lakshya Raichandani, who contributed 80.
The youngster's contribution helped India remain in contention before the lower order completed the dramatic chase.
Virender Sehwag Shares Emotional Message for Son
Virender appeared delighted while reflecting on his son's achievements and shared the special conversation with his followers on Instagram.
"From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta @aaryavirsehwag," he wrote.
The former India opener further highlighted how certain memories matter more than individual achievements.
"Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent," Virender added.
Aaryavir Sehwag Finishes U-19 Asia Cup 2026 as Player of the Tournament
Aaryavir enjoyed an outstanding tournament with the bat, finishing with 361 runs across five innings at an average of 90.25. His tally included one century and three half-centuries.
His standout performance came against the UAE, where he smashed 160 off 168 deliveries to guide India to a 70-run victory.
The youngster also scored 72 not out against Nepal and 51 against Afghanistan in the semi-final. His consistent performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award, making the campaign even more special for the Sehwag family.