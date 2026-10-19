Bangladesh says Saudi Arabia did not inform it about executions.
Dhaka has sought details and is awaiting Saudi Arabia’s response.
The executions have sparked concern among Bangladesh’s public.
Authorities of Bangladesh have said that they were not informed about the execution of the two Bangladeshi Citizens in the holy city of Mecca.
A senior Foreign Ministry official told Dhaka-based news agency United News of Bangladesh (UNB) that Md Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh’s secretary for East and West affairs, asked for detailed information about the executions during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Zafer bin Abiyah on Sunday.
Bangladesh’s embassy in Saudi Arabia has also asked the Saudi authorities to provide details of Bangladeshi citizens in prison.
Bangladesh is waiting for an official response from Saudi Arabia before deciding its next move in the case, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam said.
She added that Dhaka had already reached out to Saudi authorities seeking further details about the matter, according to BBC. Islam said Bangladesh would decide on further action, including bringing the bodies home, once Saudi authorities provide the requested information.
She also stressed that the government remained committed to protecting the rights, welfare and interests of Bangladeshi citizens living abroad.
What Is The Case?
A Bangladeshi man and woman were executed last Wednesday after being found guilty of committing an “indecent act” inside a mosque. The ministry said the sentences were imposed because of the seriousness of their crime and their violation of the mosque’s “sanctity”.
The execution took place after the punishment was upheld by the highest court and a royal decree authorized their executions.
Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry said the two Bangladeshi nationals were found guilty and sentenced to death under “tazir”. Under Islamic law, the term refers to punishments decided at the judge’s discretion, BBC reported.
Saudi Arabia Executed Nearly 100 People This Year
Amnesty International says Saudi Arabia has carried out nearly 100 executions so far this year, including foreign nationals. Several foreign nationals were sentenced to death in cases involving drug-related offences.
In 2011, Saudi authorities publicly executed eight Bangladeshi men in Riyadh, the country’s capital. They had been convicted of murdering an Egyptian national.
More than three million Bangladeshis live and work in Saudi Arabia, many in low-wage jobs. The execution of the couple has sparked concern among the public in Bangladesh.