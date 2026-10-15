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Borussia Dortmund Left Frustrated After Narrow 0-1 Defeat Against Bodo/Glimt

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Bodo/Glimt stunned Borussia Dortmund with a 1-0 victory in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase encounter at Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday, October 14. The Norwegian side started brightly, with Sondre Fet testing Dortmund’s defence early, while Jens Petter Hauge forced goalkeeper Gregor Kobel into a save during the first half. Dortmund struggled to create clear-cut opportunities as the hosts carried the greater attacking threat before the break. The decisive moment arrived in the 52nd minute when Fredrik Sjovold finished a well-worked move, converting Sondre Auklend’s cross to put Bodo/Glimt ahead. Dortmund manager Niko Kovac responded with four substitutions around the hour mark, bringing on Serhou Guirassy, Felix Nmecha and Ethan Nwaneri to revive the attack. However, goalkeeper Nikita Haikin produced crucial saves late on to preserve the Norwegian club’s memorable European triumph.

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Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA champions league football highlights
Bodo's players celebrate after winning the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: Mats Torbergsen/NTB via AP
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Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA champions league football highlights
Bodo's players celebrate after winning the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: Mats Torbergsen/NTB via AP
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Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA champions league football highlights-Haitam Aleesami
Bodø/Glimts Haitam Aleesami trades shirt with Borussia Dortmunds Sehrou Guirassy, left. after the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP
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Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA champions league football highlights Bodos Ola Brynhildse
Bodo's Ola Brynhildse, left, and Dortmund's Joane Gadou during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP
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Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA champions league football highlights- Fredrik Sjovold
Bodo's Fredrik Sjovold celebrates after scoring during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP
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Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA champions league football highlights-Haitam Aleesami
Bodo's Haitam Aleesami, left, and Dortmund's Fabio Silva, during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP
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Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA champions league football highlights-Fábio Silva
Borussia Dortmund's Fábio Silva and Bodø/Glimts keeper Nikita Haikin in action during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP
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Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA champions league football highlights-Andreas Helmersen
Bodø/Glimt's Andreas Helmersen, left, and Borussia Dortmund's Joane Gadou in action during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP
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Bodo/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA champions league football highlights-Bodos Ole Didrik Blomberg
Bodo's Ole Didrik Blomberg, center, and Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham, right, during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund in Bodo, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: Terje Pedersen/NTB via AP

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