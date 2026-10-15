Borussia Dortmund Left Frustrated After Narrow 0-1 Defeat Against Bodo/Glimt

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 15 October 2026 5:49 pm

Bodo/Glimt stunned Borussia Dortmund with a 1-0 victory in their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase encounter at Aspmyra Stadion on Wednesday, October 14. The Norwegian side started brightly, with Sondre Fet testing Dortmund’s defence early, while Jens Petter Hauge forced goalkeeper Gregor Kobel into a save during the first half. Dortmund struggled to create clear-cut opportunities as the hosts carried the greater attacking threat before the break. The decisive moment arrived in the 52nd minute when Fredrik Sjovold finished a well-worked move, converting Sondre Auklend’s cross to put Bodo/Glimt ahead. Dortmund manager Niko Kovac responded with four substitutions around the hour mark, bringing on Serhou Guirassy, Felix Nmecha and Ethan Nwaneri to revive the attack. However, goalkeeper Nikita Haikin produced crucial saves late on to preserve the Norwegian club’s memorable European triumph.