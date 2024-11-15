Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Haryana's Anshul Kamboj Picks 10 Wickets In An Innings Against Kerala

Kamboj ended with figures of 10/49 during Kerala’s first innings to become just the third bowler to record the feat in Ranji Trophy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Anshul-Kamboj-Haryana-Cricket-X-BCCI-Photo
Kamboj is just the 6th Indian bowler to achieve this feat in First-Class cricket & only the 3rd in Ranji Trophy. Photo: X/BCCIDomestic
info_icon

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has registered his name in the Indian cricketing folklore when he became the third bowler in Ranji Trophy to claim 10 wickets in an innings. (Match Blog | Cricket News)

Kamboj, 23, ended up with figures of 10/49 as he joined the likes of Premangshu Chatterjee of Bengal (10/20) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78) of Rajasthan in the list of elusive bowlers to pick 10 wickets in an innings of a Ranji Trophy match.

The previous best bowling figures by a Haryana bowler in a Ranji Trophy fixture was held by Joginder Sharma who had picked up eight wickets against Vidarbha during the 2004/05 season.

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 - X|BCCIdomestic
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Goa's Kauthankar, Bakle Score Triple Tons To Register Highest-Ever Tournament Partnership

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kamboj had resumed day 3 of the Ranji Trophy fixture against Kerala with eight wickets already in his kitty. He then scalped the wickets of Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger to complete the record, bowling out the visitors for 291.

Best bowling figures in Ranji Trophy history

10/20 – Premansu Chatterjee – Bengal v Assam (1956-57)
10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana v Kerala (2024-25)
10/78 – Pradeep Sunderam – Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86)

Indian bowlers with 10-wicket hauls in First-Class cricket

10/20 – Premansu Chatterjee – Bengal v Assam (1956-57)
10/46 – Debasis Mohanty – East Zone v South Zone (2000-01)
10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana v Kerala (2024-25)
10/74 – Anil Kumble – India v Pakistan (1999)
10/78 – Pradeep Sunderam – Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86)
10/78 – Subhash Gupte – Bombay v Pakistan Combined Services and Bahawalpur XI (1954-55)

Kamboj, who was picked by Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL after an impressive domestic season, recently represented the India A in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup tournament in Oman.

Kamboj was among the leading wicket-takers with 17 scalps from 10 matches as Haryana went on to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy title for the first time.

This season he became only the third pacer to record an eight-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy, behind Mohanty (10/46) and Ashok Dinda (8/123).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Bengal Eye Runs Vs MP
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  4. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. Jamaica 0-1 USA: Ricardo Pepi Secures Victory For USMNT In CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal First Leg – In Pics
  2. France 0-0 Israel: Boos During National Anthem, Fan Fights, Tensions Erupt In UEFA Nations League Clash
  3. Greece 0-3 England: Victory In Athens Signals Three Lions Are 'Moving In The Right Direction', Says Lee Carsley
  4. Barcelona Transfer Update: Haaland 'Not A Priority' For La Liga Giants - Deco
  5. WSL: Manchester City's Clash With Chelsea Will Decide Super League Title, Suggests Gareth Taylor
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools Switch To Online Classes; GRAP 3 Measures In Place | Day 3 Of 'Severe' AQI
  2. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  3. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  4. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  5. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  2. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  3. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  4. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  5. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake's NPP Secures Majority In Snap Parliamentary Elections
  2. New Zealand's MP Raises Traditional Maori Chants To Protest Contentious Bill | Viral Video
  3. Afghan Women: Dragged Into A Dark Age
  4. North Korea Tests Exploding Drones As Kim Calls For Mass Production
  5. West Asia: 15 People Dead As 2 Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syria's Capital And Suburb, Says Report
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya