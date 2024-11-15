Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has registered his name in the Indian cricketing folklore when he became the third bowler in Ranji Trophy to claim 10 wickets in an innings. (Match Blog | Cricket News)
Kamboj, 23, ended up with figures of 10/49 as he joined the likes of Premangshu Chatterjee of Bengal (10/20) and Pradeep Sundaram (10/78) of Rajasthan in the list of elusive bowlers to pick 10 wickets in an innings of a Ranji Trophy match.
The previous best bowling figures by a Haryana bowler in a Ranji Trophy fixture was held by Joginder Sharma who had picked up eight wickets against Vidarbha during the 2004/05 season.
Kamboj had resumed day 3 of the Ranji Trophy fixture against Kerala with eight wickets already in his kitty. He then scalped the wickets of Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger to complete the record, bowling out the visitors for 291.
Best bowling figures in Ranji Trophy history
10/20 – Premansu Chatterjee – Bengal v Assam (1956-57)
10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana v Kerala (2024-25)
10/78 – Pradeep Sunderam – Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86)
Indian bowlers with 10-wicket hauls in First-Class cricket
10/20 – Premansu Chatterjee – Bengal v Assam (1956-57)
10/46 – Debasis Mohanty – East Zone v South Zone (2000-01)
10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana v Kerala (2024-25)
10/74 – Anil Kumble – India v Pakistan (1999)
10/78 – Pradeep Sunderam – Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86)
10/78 – Subhash Gupte – Bombay v Pakistan Combined Services and Bahawalpur XI (1954-55)
Kamboj, who was picked by Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL after an impressive domestic season, recently represented the India A in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup tournament in Oman.
Kamboj was among the leading wicket-takers with 17 scalps from 10 matches as Haryana went on to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy title for the first time.
This season he became only the third pacer to record an eight-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy, behind Mohanty (10/46) and Ashok Dinda (8/123).