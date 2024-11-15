Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Second Innings Shami In Focus In Bengal Vs MP Game

Mohammed Shami in action for Bengal in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 PTI

Welcome to the live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches. Today is the third day of the Round 5 matches going on all across the country. Focus yet again will be on Mohammed Shami, or rather second innings Shami, as MP and Bengal battle to get a victory in Indore. Other games too are heading towards their conclusion. Teams would want an outright win but can they do it? Follow live scores from the third day of the fifth round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Nov 2024, 09:34:16 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Haryana vs Kerala Faces Delayed Start Haryana vs Kerala start might be delayed thanks to a foggy welcome at the stadium. Low visibility has delayed the start of the game.

15 Nov 2024, 09:18:48 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Shami's Comeback After a long injury break, Mohammed Shami made a powerful comeback, proving his skills remain as sharp as ever. In Bengal's Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium on Thursday, Shami led a strong fightback, taking an impressive four-wicket haul (4/54). Shami first dismissed Madhya Pradesh captain Shubham Sharma for just eight runs, followed by Saransh Jain, before taking out tailenders Kumar Kartikeya and Kulwant Khejroliya.

15 Nov 2024, 08:45:49 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Mohammed Shami To Australia? As per reports, Mohammed Shami's impressive showing against MP could seen him be flown to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Read about it HERE

15 Nov 2024, 08:27:57 am IST Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: What Happened On Day 2 Day 2 scores at Stumps Odisha 200 all out | Maharashtra 162 all out & 78/3 Chhattisgarh 214/4 | Assam 289 all out Baroda beat Meghalaya by an innings and 261 runs Jammu & Kashmir 175 all out & 170/7 | Tripura 165 all out Services 240 all out | Mumbai 253/8 Vidarbha 202/2 | Gujarat 343 all out Himachal Pradesh 436/9d | Pondicherry 85 all out & 59/1 Hyderabad 301 all out | Andhra 168/2 Uttarakhand 109/2 | Rajasthan 660/7d UP 89 all out & 78/1 | Karnataka 275 all out Madhya Pradesh 167 all out vs Bengal 228 all out & 170/5 Punjab 262/8 | Bihar 135 all out Haryana vs Kerala 285/8 Chandigarh 78/5 | Saurashtra 531/9d Delhi vs Jharkhand 356/9 Railways 229 all out vs Tamil Nadu 320/6 PLATE GROUP Goa beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 551 runs Manipur 357 all out | Sikkim 190/5 Mizoram 5/2 | Nagaland 736/7d