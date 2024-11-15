Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Second Innings Shami In Focus In Bengal Vs MP Game

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Haryana vs Kerala Faces Delayed Start
Haryana vs Kerala start might be delayed thanks to a foggy welcome at the stadium. Low visibility has delayed the start of the game.
After a long injury break, Mohammed Shami made a powerful comeback, proving his skills remain as sharp as ever. In Bengal's Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium on Thursday, Shami led a strong fightback, taking an impressive four-wicket haul (4/54).
Shami first dismissed Madhya Pradesh captain Shubham Sharma for just eight runs, followed by Saransh Jain, before taking out tailenders Kumar Kartikeya and Kulwant Khejroliya.
As per reports, Mohammed Shami's impressive showing against MP could seen him be flown to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Read about it HERE
Day 2 scores at Stumps
Odisha 200 all out | Maharashtra 162 all out & 78/3
Chhattisgarh 214/4 | Assam 289 all out
Baroda beat Meghalaya by an innings and 261 runs
Jammu & Kashmir 175 all out & 170/7 | Tripura 165 all out
Services 240 all out | Mumbai 253/8
Vidarbha 202/2 | Gujarat 343 all out
Himachal Pradesh 436/9d | Pondicherry 85 all out & 59/1
Hyderabad 301 all out | Andhra 168/2
Uttarakhand 109/2 | Rajasthan 660/7d
UP 89 all out & 78/1 | Karnataka 275 all out
Madhya Pradesh 167 all out vs Bengal 228 all out & 170/5
Punjab 262/8 | Bihar 135 all out
Haryana vs Kerala 285/8
Chandigarh 78/5 | Saurashtra 531/9d
Delhi vs Jharkhand 356/9
Railways 229 all out vs Tamil Nadu 320/6
PLATE GROUP
Goa beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 551 runs
Manipur 357 all out | Sikkim 190/5
Mizoram 5/2 | Nagaland 736/7d
Good Morning! Welcome to the live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches. Today is the third day of the Round 5 matches going on all across the country.