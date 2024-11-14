Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Goa's Kauthankar, Bakle Score Triple Tons To Register Highest-Ever Tournament Partnership

Goa batters Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle notched up triple centuries on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh at the Goa Cricket Association Stadium in Porvorim on Thursday, November 14. (More Cricket News)
Bakle scored his triple ton in just 269 deliveries, while Kauthankar remained unbeaten on 314, facing 215 balls.
The batting duo helped the home side to take a mammoth 643-run first innings lead.
The partnership also made its way into the record books as it was only the second instance of two batters scoring triple hundreds in the same innings of a Ranji Trophy game.
WV Raman and Arjun Kripal Singh had scored 313 and 302, respectively, for Tamil Nadu against Goa in 1989.
The third-wicket partnership that registered 606 runs was also the highest for any wicket in the history of the tournament.
Top Five Ranji Trophy Partnerships For Any Wicket
1st - Kashyap Bakle, Snehal Kauthanka (Goa) - 606* runs
2nd - Swapnil Gugale, Ankit Bawne (Maharashtra) - 594* runs
4th - Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani ( Bihar) - 538 runs
5th - Sanjay Yadav, Ravi Teja (Meghalaya) - 440* runs
Goa scored 727 runs in their first innings, which was the second highest score in the Plate division, behind Meghalaya’s 826 for the loss of seven wickets against Sikkim in 2018.
Arjun Tendulkar also bagged a five-for in the first innings for Goa, bowling Arunachal Pradesh out for just 84.
Goa went on to win the game by an innings and 551 runs.