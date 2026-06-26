SS Rajamouli Shares Update On Varanasi: 'Have Completed A Major Portion, Action Sequences Are Done'

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

SS Rajamouli has completed major action sequences for Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, ahead of its release next year in April.

Varanasi movie update
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shares update on Varanasi Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • SS Rajamouli has finished filming the primary, large-scale action sequences for his upcoming film Varanasi.

  • The action-adventure stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

  • The production team expects to wrap up the remaining smaller connecting scenes by September or October.

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is one of the highly anticipated projects, scheduled to hit the screens next year.

The action-adventure is currently in production. Rajamouli shared major updates on Varanasi while attending the Annecy Animation Festival work-in-progress panel. He appeared at the event to introduce his upcoming project, Baahubali: The Eternal War.

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Global Debut at Mexico ComicCon - Instagram
SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Set For Global Debut At Mexico ComicCon Event

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Varanasi shooting nears completion

Rajamouli told Variety that they have completed a major portion of the film and all the important big-spectacle action sequences are also done.

"We are into doing the smaller, interconnecting scenes so hopefully, by September, maybe a little bit into October, we should be finishing shooting," he said.

Planning for IMAX format

The film has been shot to accommodate both IMAX and CinemaScope formats.

"From the beginning, we knew the sequences that were conceived would be best justified in the Imax format – we didn’t change anything just for the format," Rajamouli said.

Related Content
Priyanka Chopra On Why Ideas Are The New Currency Today - Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Confirms New Project With Angelina Jolie - X
Priyanka Chopra Remembers Father Ashok Chopra With Tribute - X
Priyanka Chopra To Skip Met Gala 2026 - Instagram

The director also said that a combination of both formats needed some initial practice.

"Because our eyes have been trained to shoot in the CinemaScope format, which obviously I love, [we were] just thinking about, we need to frame this to look good both in Imax as well as CinemaScope, the anamorphic framing, so that took a little bit of adjustment for the first few initial days," he added. "Then we understood how to do it."

Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Varanasi Schedule, Begins Countdown - X
Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Varanasi Schedule, Starts Countdown To Big Release

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Varanasi to be made in two parts?

Earlier, reports claimed that Rajamouli is considering splitting Varanasi into a two-part format.

Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source saying, "3 hours-plus would not be enough for Varanasi. They are looking at extending it into a two-part format. This format has worked wonderfully for Dhurandhar. Rajamouli and his team feel this extended format would afford them the liberty to tell a more expanded story without looking anxiously at the clock."

Varanasi will hit the screens on April 7, 2027.

The Baahubali franchise is also expanding with Ishan Shukla's Baahubali: The Eternal War, an upcoming animated feature based on the fantasy film series.

It aims to deepen global ties and expand the worldwide reach of the Indian animation industry.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories