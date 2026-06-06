Anthony Head, Buffy And Ted Lasso Star, Passes Away At 72

Anthony Head, the British actor, is no more. The veteran star, best known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, passed away at age 72.
"He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family," his daughters Emily and Daisy said in a statement to the BBC.
Head played Rupert Giles on all seven seasons of Buffy alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, and others.
He played Rupert Mannion on Ted Lasso. His other works include Little Britain and Merlin.
Gellar paid a heartfelt tribute to Head on Instagram, “’Tell Giles I figured it out and I’m ok’ Well I don’t have it figured out and I’m not ok. But I know I’m the lucky one because I knew you. Thank you to Daisy and Emily who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world (sic),” she wrote.