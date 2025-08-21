Kareena and Saif on why they named their son Taimur

In 2016, when Saif and Kareena announced the name of their first newborn son, there was a huge controversy. The same year, Saif, in an interview with Delhi Times, admitted that he had thought about changing his son's name and for a couple of weeks, he and Kareena were a little against it. "She said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’… So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular. And I still might, maybe when he’s one or two, I might change his name in a while, it’s still sinking in, what to do,” said Saif.