OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (October 13-19): Santosh, Our Fault, Bison, Dude And More

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT platforms are packed with interesting releases this week
Santosh, Our Fault, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and The Diplomat Season 3, among others, are some of the big OTT releases
Bison, Dude, and Mithra Mandali are major theatrical releases
From thrillers, action, to romantic comedy and sports drama, this week promises something for everybody on OTTs and theatres. The list includes Santosh, Our Fault, Final Destination: Bloodlines, The Diplomat Season 3 and more. Bison, Dude and more are releasing in theatres. There are no Hindi theatrical releases this week.
Have a look at the list of web shows and films that you can enjoy this week.
OTT releases this week (October 13-19)
How To Train Your Dragon - October 13 (JioHotstar)
It is the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic. The film stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost. Gerard Butler has reprised his role as Stoick the Vast from the animated films.
Final Destination: Bloodlines - October 16 (JioHotstar)
Final Destination: Bloodlines was a box office hit. It grossed $315 million worldwide. It has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.
The story revolves around college student Stefanie Lewis (played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana) getting disturbing nightmares, which make her return home, where she confronts a terrifying family secret. Her grandmother once cheated death and put the entire generation of the Lewis family on Death’s list. Stefanie soon discovers that her bloodline has been tormented by Death, and she has to find a person who will help her find a way to free her family from the shadow of Death.
The Diplomat Season 3 -October 16 (Netflix)
Keri Russel returns as the American diplomat in the third season. Kate Wyler is yet again bust in an intense situation and is trying to unravel a series of lies across continents.
Santosh - October 17 (Lionsgate Play)
Headlined by Shahana Goswami, Santosh revolves around a newly widowed housewife (Goswami) who gets her late husband’s job as a police constable and investigates a young Dalit girl’s murder.
It is written and directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 under the Un Certain Regard category. It was also selected as the United Kingdom's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2025.
Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas - October 17 (Zee5)
The film stars Arshad Warsi as Inspector Bhagwat, who is investigating a missing person case in UP’s Robertsganj, and gets entangled in a dark web of murder and violence. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar as the antagonist.
Elumale - October 17 (Zee5)
The Kannada romantic thriller Elumale is directed by Punit Rangaswamy and produced by Tharun Sudhir and Atlanta Nagendra. It stars Raanna, Priyanka Achar, Jagapati Babu, Kishore, and T.S. Nagabharana.
Set against the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu borderlands, it follows a gripping love story that turns into a thriller of law enforcement, smugglers, and high-stakes twists.
She Walks in Darkness (Netflix), Good News (Netflix), Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali (Zee5), Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam (Amazon Prime Video), and Turn of the Tide Season 2 (Netflix) are some of the other OTT releases.
Theatrical releases of the week - October 17
Bison
Headlined by Dhruv Vikram, the sports drama is directed by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. The film is all set to hit the screens during the Diwali holiday week. The Telugu film is more than just a sports drama. It promises a politically charged film which will show how a young boy aspires to become a kabaddi player, but is constantly challenged by India's rigid caste and social discrimination and how he fights for dignity and respect.
Dude - October 17
Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. Written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the Tamil romantic comedy explores themes of unrequited love, loss, and self-discovery. The film will show Agan's (Ranganathan) journey of love and self-discovery. Mamitha Baiju plays Kural, Agan's love interest.
Diesel - October 17
Starring Harish Kalyan in the lead role, Diesel is a blend of romance, action, and drama. The story revolves around the mafia of crude oil.
The Tamil film also stars Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Bose Venkat, Ramesh Tilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Kedhekar, Zakir Husain, Thangadurai, Maaran, KPY Dheena, Apoorva Singh and others. It is written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy.
Telusu Kada, K-Ramp, Mithra Mandali and Good Fortune, among others, are some of the other theatrical releases of the week.