OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (October 13-19): Santosh, Our Fault, Bison, Dude And More

This week is packed with some exciting new movies and shows arriving on different streaming platforms. Also, there is a list of movies releasing in theatres.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
OTT and theatrical releases this week
OTT and theatrical releases this week: Santosh, Our Fault, Final Destination: Bloodlines and others begin streaming this week. Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT platforms are packed with interesting releases this week

  • Santosh, Our Fault, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and The Diplomat Season 3, among others, are some of the big OTT releases

  • Bison, Dude, and Mithra Mandali are major theatrical releases

From thrillers, action, to romantic comedy and sports drama, this week promises something for everybody on OTTs and theatres. The list includes Santosh, Our Fault, Final Destination: Bloodlines, The Diplomat Season 3 and more. Bison, Dude and more are releasing in theatres. There are no Hindi theatrical releases this week.

Have a look at the list of web shows and films that you can enjoy this week.

OTT releases this week (October 13-19)

How To Train Your Dragon - October 13 (JioHotstar)

It is the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic. The film stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost. Gerard Butler has reprised his role as Stoick the Vast from the animated films.

Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) OTT release date - X
Our Fault OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Gabriel Guevara, Nicole Wallace’s Spanish Drama

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Final Destination: Bloodlines - October 16 (JioHotstar)

Final Destination: Bloodlines was a box office hit. It grossed $315 million worldwide. It has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The story revolves around college student Stefanie Lewis (played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana) getting disturbing nightmares, which make her return home, where she confronts a terrifying family secret. Her grandmother once cheated death and put the entire generation of the Lewis family on Death’s list. Stefanie soon discovers that her bloodline has been tormented by Death, and she has to find a person who will help her find a way to free her family from the shadow of Death.

Related Content
Related Content

The Diplomat Season 3 -October 16 (Netflix)

Keri Russel returns as the American diplomat in the third season. Kate Wyler is yet again bust in an intense situation and is trying to unravel a series of lies across continents.

Santosh - October 17 (Lionsgate Play)

Headlined by Shahana Goswami, Santosh revolves around a newly widowed housewife (Goswami) who gets her late husband’s job as a police constable and investigates a young Dalit girl’s murder.

It is written and directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 under the Un Certain Regard category. It was also selected as the United Kingdom's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2025.

Movies releasing in theatres on Diwali 2025 - IMDb
Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

BY Garima Das

Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas - October 17 (Zee5)

The film stars Arshad Warsi as Inspector Bhagwat, who is investigating a missing person case in UP’s Robertsganj, and gets entangled in a dark web of murder and violence. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar as the antagonist.

Elumale - October 17 (Zee5)

The Kannada romantic thriller Elumale is directed by Punit Rangaswamy and produced by Tharun Sudhir and Atlanta Nagendra. It stars Raanna, Priyanka Achar, Jagapati Babu, Kishore, and T.S. Nagabharana.

Set against the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu borderlands, it follows a gripping love story that turns into a thriller of law enforcement, smugglers, and high-stakes twists.

 She Walks in Darkness (Netflix), Good News (Netflix), Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali (Zee5), Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam (Amazon Prime Video), and Turn of the Tide Season 2 (Netflix) are some of the other OTT releases.

Theatrical releases of the week - October 17

Bison

Headlined by Dhruv Vikram, the sports drama is directed by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. The film is all set to hit the screens during the Diwali holiday week. The Telugu film is more than just a sports drama. It promises a politically charged film which will show how a young boy aspires to become a kabaddi player, but is constantly challenged by India's rigid caste and social discrimination and how he fights for dignity and respect.

Dude - October 17

Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. Written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the Tamil romantic comedy explores themes of unrequited love, loss, and self-discovery. The film will show Agan's (Ranganathan) journey of love and self-discovery. Mamitha Baiju plays Kural, Agan's love interest.

Diesel - October 17

Starring Harish Kalyan in the lead role, Diesel is a blend of romance, action, and drama. The story revolves around the mafia of crude oil.

The Tamil film also stars Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Bose Venkat, Ramesh Tilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Kedhekar, Zakir Husain, Thangadurai, Maaran, KPY Dheena, Apoorva Singh and others. It is written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy.

They Call Him OG OTT release update - X
They Call Him OG OTT Release: Here's When And Where Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is Expected To Make Digital Debut

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Telusu Kada, K-Ramp, Mithra Mandali and Good Fortune, among others, are some of the other theatrical releases of the week.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Alana Provides 4th Wicket To AUS-W, Sultana Departs

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Patidar Scores Century, Hooda Also Reaches 3-Figure Mark

  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

  5. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  2. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  4. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  5. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  3. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  4. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  2. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  3. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  4. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  5. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread