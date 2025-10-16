Our Fault OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Gabriel Guevara, Nicole Wallace’s Spanish Drama

Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) OTT release: Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace starrer is currently streaming online. Here’s where and when you can watch the final chapter of the Culpables trilogy.

Our Fault OTT release
Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) OTT release date Photo: X
  • Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) is currently streaming online

  • The Spanish romantic drama stars Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace in the lead roles

  • Our Fault is the final part of the Culpables trilogy

Spanish romantic drama Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), which is the final chapter of the popular Culpables trilogy, has made its digital debut. Starring Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace in the lead roles, Our Fault is the final part of the Culpables that began with My Fault (Culpa Mía), followed by Your Fault (Culpa Tuya). It has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2025.

For the unversed, the trilogy is based on Mercedes Ron’s bestselling novels. It was loved by the readers for the plot and the chemistry between the leads.

When and where to watch Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) online

Our Fault streamed globally on Prime Video at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, October 16, which means 9:30 AM IST the same day.

About Our Fault

Guevara plays Nick, while Wallace plays Noah. They are step-siblings who fall in love with each other despite their troubled past. In Your Fault, they part ways, and in Our Fault, the story starts four years later, when both meet again at the wedding of their best friends, Jenna and Lion. It will show Nick and Noah facing new challenges in their relationship.

It would be interesting to see if the film's climax stays true to the book.

The film is directed by Domingo González and co-written with Sofía Cuenca. It is backed by Pokeepsie Films.

My Fault was the biggest travelling non-English language local original in Prime Video history.

Our Fault cast

Apart from Guevara and Wallace, the film also features Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Víctor Varona, and Eva Ruiz. Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade, Felipe Londoño, and Fran Morcillo are the new additions.

  7. 100 Per Cent Increase In Witch-Hunting & Honour Killings In Jharkhand

  8. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports