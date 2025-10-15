Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Confirmed: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Blockbuster Film Gears Up For Digital Debut

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film will make its digital debut soon. Here's where you can watch Lokah Chapter 1 on OTT

  • Lokah Chapter 1 is heading for its digital debut

  • The Malayalam superhero film is expected to release on OTT this Diwali

  • Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is the first Malayalam film to gross 300 crore at global box office

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release update: Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, the female superhero movie headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, is about to become available on digital soon. The movie, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, hit the theatres on August 28, 2025, during the Onam season. Lokah: Chapter 1 opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Those who missed it in theatres will soon be able to watch online on a major OTT platform.

When and where to watch Lokah Chapter 1 on OTT?

JioHotstar officially confirmed the film's OTT release. Sharing a poster on social media, the streamer captioned it, "The beginning of a new universe." However, they are yet to announce the OTT release date for Lokah Chapter 1.

Some reports claim that it will make its digital debut on October 17, while some say the superhero film will have its OTT release on October 20.

Whenever Lokah Chapter 1 is releasing on OTT, audience can enjoy it in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Dulquer Salmaan reacts to Lokah OTT release - Instagram/X
Dulquer Salmaan Reacts To 'Fake News' Of Lokah OTT Release: Not Anytime Soon

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Lokah Chapter 1 box office

Lokah Chapter 1 is currently the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It entered the Rs 300 crore club, which is a major feat for the regional industry.

(L-R) Bhavesh Joshi (2018), Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra (2025), Minnal Murali (2021) - Illustration
Mapping Indian Superheroes And The Decades It Took To Arrive At Lokah’s Chandra

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer films, Lokah Chapter 1 is the first instalment of Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. Alongside Kalyani, Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha are also part of the cast.

