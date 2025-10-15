Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release update: Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, the female superhero movie headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, is about to become available on digital soon. The movie, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, hit the theatres on August 28, 2025, during the Onam season. Lokah: Chapter 1 opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Those who missed it in theatres will soon be able to watch online on a major OTT platform.